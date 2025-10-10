U.S. Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Analysis Report 2025-2033

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Sourcing, Supply/Logistics, Service), By Phase (Phase I, II, III, IV), And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. clinical trial equipment & ancillary solutions market size was estimated at USD 1.05 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.06 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.83% from 2025 to 2033.

The growth is due to the increasing complexity of clinical trial protocols, which has heightened the need for precision in equipment logistics, device calibration, and timely distribution of trial-related supplies. Sponsors are under growing pressure to meet tight regulatory and study timelines, which in turn has increased reliance on third-party providers specializing in ancillary supply chain management, kitting, equipment leasing, and reverse logistics.







The increasing decentralization of clinical trials in the U.S. is a major driver for the demand for equipment and ancillary solutions. Traditional centralized trials are being replaced or supplemented by hybrid and fully decentralized models, which require extensive logistical coordination and specialized equipment deployment at participants' homes or local sites. This shift has created a need for direct-to-patient (DTP) supply chains, mobile health kits, connected medical devices, and home-use diagnostics that must be compliant with FDA standards. For instance, the rise of remote ECG monitors, wearable biosensors, and digital spirometers has necessitated ancillary providers capable of managing device calibration, patient training, and data integration remotely.

The logistical complexity of supporting multiple remote sites and participants requires real-time tracking, automated resupply systems, and robust reverse logistics - all of which are fueling investments into ancillary solution providers offering end-to-end support tailored for decentralized trials.



The surge in precision medicine and complex therapeutic areas such as oncology, neurology, and gene therapy trials is also propelling the growth of the clinical trial equipment & ancillary solutions industry in the U.S. These trials often demand highly specific equipment like infusion pumps for cellular therapies, customized specimen collection kits, and temperature-controlled drug delivery devices. Ancillary providers are expected to handle specialized packaging, pre-conditioning of equipment, and maintenance protocols to preserve the integrity of temperature- and time-sensitive supplies.

The increase in protocol complexity - including biomarker assessments, digital endpoints, and longitudinal sampling - has made the standardization and scalability of ancillary services critical. In response, vendors are integrating cloud-based inventory management, automated labeling, and compliance-tracking tools to streamline processes and meet the heightened demands of sponsors and CROs. This alignment with advanced therapeutic trials is expanding the market beyond basic logistics into high-value clinical trial support infrastructure.



U.S. Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at the country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the U.S. clinical trial equipment & ancillary solutions market report based on type, and phase.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. U.S. Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. U.S. Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Dynamics

3.3. Technological Landscape

3.4. Pricing Model Analysis

3.5. U.S. Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market: Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Type Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Type

4.4. Sourcing

4.4.1. Sourcing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD million)

4.4.2. Procurement

4.4.2.1. Procurement Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2. Equipment

4.4.2.3. Ancillaries

4.4.3. Rental

4.4.3.1. Rental Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3.2. Equipment

4.4.3.3. Ancillaries

4.5. Supply/Logistics

4.5.1. Supply/Logistics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Transportation

4.5.3. Packaging

4.5.4. Others

4.6. Service

4.6.1. Service Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Calibrations

4.6.3. Equipment servicing

4.6.4. Others



Chapter 5. U.S. Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market: Phase Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Phase Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Phase, 2021 to 2033

5.4. Phase I

5.5. Phase II

5.6. Phase III

5.7. Phase IV



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Company Categorization

6.1.1. Market Leaders

6.1.2. Emerging Players

6.2. Company Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2024

6.3. Company Profiles

Ancillare, LP

Imperial CRS, Inc.

Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Parexel International (MA) Corporation

Emsere (formerly MediCapital Rent)

Quipment SAS

IRM

Marken (UPS-United Parcel Service)

Myonex

Yourway



