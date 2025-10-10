INVESTOR ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Files Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Marex, Inc. (MRX) Investors – Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC announces that it has filed a shareholder class action lawsuit against Marex, Inc. (“Marex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRX). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company sold over-the-counter financial instruments to itself; (2) Marex had inconsistencies in its financial statements between its subsidiaries and related parties, including as to intercompany receivables and loans; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Marex’s financial statements could not be relied upon; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Marex between May 16, 2024 and August 5, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/marex/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 8, 2025.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com