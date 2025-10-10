AI Disinformation & Security Threats from Africa & Middle East 2025-2026: Analysis of 189 Documented Campaigns Across 39 African Countries and 15 Middle Eastern Nations

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Disinformation & Security in Africa & Middle East Zone 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive 412-page intelligence report provides a detailed assessment of artificial intelligence-powered disinformation threats across Africa and the Middle East through 2026. Drawing on analysis of 189 documented campaigns across 39 African countries and 15 Middle Eastern nations, the report identifies critical vulnerabilities, emerging threat vectors, and strategic implications for regional security, democratic governance, economic stability, and social cohesion.



The assessment reveals a 400-600% projected increase in AI disinformation campaigns by 2026, with sophisticated operations targeting electoral processes, sectarian divisions, resource competition, and regional conflicts. The report documents the emergence of state-sponsored AI disinformation infrastructure, Disinformation-as-a-Service (DaaS) providers, and increasingly autonomous synthetic content generation capabilities that fundamentally challenge information integrity across the region.

The report includes detailed country case studies for Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, South Africa, Ethiopia, UAE, Morocco, Tunisia, and Qatar, examining their unique vulnerability factors and strategic targeting patterns.This intelligence report draws on technical analysis of 89 distinct AI systems, documentation of 189 disinformation campaigns, interviews with 127 regional experts, comparative analysis of regulatory frameworks, and predictive modeling of capability evolution and strategic implications through 2026.



Key findings include:

Scale & Sophistication: Documented AI disinformation campaigns have increased 350-500% since 2023, with projections of 400-600% growth by Q4 2026.

Regional Vulnerability Patterns: Digital transformation dynamics create distinctive vulnerability patterns across the region.

State Actor Dominance: Russia, China, UAE, and Saudi Arabia have emerged as primary architects of sophisticated AI disinformation infrastructure.

Electoral Targeting: 17 upcoming elections identified as high-priority targets for interference campaigns.

Resource Competition Focus: 42% of documented campaigns center on natural resource narratives.

Sectarian Division Exploitation: AI-generated content increasingly targets religious and ethnic divisions with unprecedented precision.

Detection Challenges: The gap between generation and detection capabilities is widening.

Countries analyzed in the report:

Algeria

Angola

Bahrain

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Congo

Djibouti

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Ivory Coast

Jordan

Kenya

Kuwait

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Oman

Palestine

Qatar

Rwanda

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Sudan

Swaziland

Syria

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Overview

Current landscape assessment

DaaS market analysis

Threat actor ecosystem mapping

2026-2030 projection framework

Strategic implications for regional security

Chapter 2: Critical Risk Alerts

Exponential growth in AI disinformation campaigns

Market manipulation through synthetic information

Youth radicalization via AI-powered echo chambers

Corporate unpreparedness for synthetic threats

AI + Quantum convergence threats

Chapter 3: Ecosystem Mapping

Actor network analysis

Capability flow patterns

Infrastructure assessment

Target prioritization patterns

Ecosystem adaptation mechanisms

Chapter 4: Technologies

Generative AI deepfakes

LLM-powered propaganda in 40+ African languages

Bot armies with 10,000+ coordinated accounts

AI + Quantum convergence threats

Real-time content generation capabilities

Chapter 5: Troll to AI Farms

Evolution from human to AI-powered operations

Hybrid human-machine operations

Fully autonomous systems

Attribution challenges

Operational cost structures

Chapter 6: Why Africa & Middle East Are Targets

Fragile democratic institutions

Energy market significance

Sectarian and ethnic division opportunities

Youth population vulnerability

Limited detection infrastructure

Appendix E: Country Case Studies

Egypt: Information control during economic transition

Nigeria: Electoral integrity under AI disinformation pressure

Saudi Arabia: Strategic narrative management in Vision 2030 context

Kenya: Youth mobilization and digital tribalism

South Africa: Economic narrative manipulation

Ethiopia: Conflict amplification dynamics

UAE: Financial market targeting

Morocco: Territorial dispute narratives

Tunisia: Democratic transition pressures

Qatar: Regional influence competition

Companies Featured

OpenAI

Anthropic

Google DeepMind

Meta AI

Microsoft

NVIDIA

Stability AI

Midjourney

Huawei

Baidu

Tencent

SenseTime

Yandex

Kaspersky

Group-IB

Darktrace

CrowdStrike

FireEye

Recorded Future

Graphika

