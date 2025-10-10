Dua Lipa, Drag Icons, Diplo and Celebrities Headline MISTR’s National PrEP Day Kickoff

West Hollywood, Ca, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, MISTR lit up The Abbey in West Hollywood to launch the inaugural National PrEP Day with a star-powered Blue Carpet Countdown event. Today, October 10, marks the first-ever National PrEP Day, a bold campaign with the goal of enrolling 10,000 new people on PrEP in just 10 days to help end HIV in America.

Hosted by Bob the Drag Queen, and MISTR CEO Tristan Schukraft, the evening combined drag brilliance, surprise performances, and global star power to spotlight the urgency of HIV prevention.

“Last night was glitter, drag, Dua Lipa, Diplo, and pure joy, and it was history,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR. “National PrEP Day is bigger than a party. It was community, sex positivity, and healthcare all in one room. When we come together without shame, we can save lives and finally put an end to HIV.”

Just before midnight on the East Coast, a lineup of drag all-stars paid tribute to Dua Lipa. Symone (“Break My Heart”),Aquaria (“Physical”), Trinity the Tuck (“Training Season”), Shea Couleé (“Levitating”), and Plastique Tiara (“Dance the Night”) each brought their own Dua fantasy to life before joining together for a group number. Then came the night’s biggest surprise: Dua Lipa herself took the stage, stunning the audience with live performances of New Rules, Don’t Start Now, and Houdini. With dancers and queens joining her for a glitter-filled finale, the surprise became the highlight of a night built on unity, visibility, and celebration.

As the countdown to the official start of National PrEP Day hit midnight on the East Coast, The Abbey erupted in confetti, glitter, and cheers. Diplo kept the dance floor packed late into the night, followed by an after-party with SG Lewis. Celebrities and influencers joined the celebration, including Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Omar Apollo, Matt Bomer, Kim Petras, Todrick Hall, Tom Daley, Cynthia Bailey, Nene Leakes, Zane Phillips, TS Madison, Jake Jonez, Colton Haynes, Sam Asghari, Tamar Braxton, Colton Underwood, Cooper Koch, Jonathan Bennett, David Furnish, Bianca del Rio, Alyssa Edwards, Willam, and many more.

After partying with the MISTR boys on the dance floor, Cardi B offered her support for National PrEP Day, “Sexual health should be easy and zero shame. That’s why I’m rocking with MISTR & SISTR! Even if you don’t have insurance, it’s free! Safe, smart, and for the community.”

Demi Lovato popped into the DJ booth during Diplo’s set to debut her new single, “Kiss” and Kim Petras danced with joy as Joey with the Mustache played “Freak It.”

National PrEP Day Campaign

The countdown event capped a 10-day national campaign from MISTR and SISTR. Beginning October 1, daily social media PSAs rolled out featuring LGBTQ+ and allied voices including Cynthia Bailey, Frankie Grande, Colton Haynes, Tamar Braxton, Adam Lambert, Tom Daley, Sasha Colby, Joel Kim Booster, Jake Jonez, Kyle Krieger, and Bruno Alcantara. Watch the supercut here (link tbd)

MISTR hosted National PrEP Day events in 15 cities nationwdide, including New York, Miami, Dallas, San Juan, Atlanta, and San Francisco, celebrating PrEP access, sexual health equity, and community. Many of these cities are priority HIV jurisdictions identified under the President’s Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE) initiative. The Cities of Fort Lauderdale, West Hollywood, Wilton Manors, Washington, D.C., and New York City issued official proclamations recognizing National PrEP Day, while a bipartisan group of leaders from California, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, and Texas released public statements of support.

About PrEP + DoxyPEP

MISTR and SISTR are the only national platforms to provide totally free PrEP with or without insurance. They cover the labs, consultations, prescriptions and shipping, making prevention completely free. Even if you don’t have insurance, it’s free. And if you do, getting your PrEP through MISTR or SISTR helps cover the cost for uninsured patients.

In addition to PrEP, patients can also choose to bundle DoxyPEP, an innovative new tool for STI prevention. DoxyPEP is a single dose of doxycycline (an antibiotic) taken within 72 hours after sex, which has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of bacterial STIs such as chlamydia, syphilis, and gonorrhea. Together, PrEP and DoxyPEP provide next-level protection and are available for free through MISTR and SISTR.

MISTR and SISTR are also now enrolling patients to be among the first in the nation to access long-acting injectable PrEP, marketed as Yeztugo, a powerful new option that protects against HIV with just one shot every six months. MISTR has already built the infrastructure with storefronts in key LGBTQ+ neighborhoods ready to offer injections as soon as it’s cleared in each state. If you’re interested in injectable PrEP sign up at mistr.com/yeztugo.

Sign up for free online PrEP at mistr.com or sistr.com.

See below for full list of statements from political leaders

ABOUT MISTR

MISTR is a telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), DoxyPEP, STI testing, Hepatitis C testing and treatment and long-term HIV care in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make HIV prevention and care available to all who need it. No doctor’s office, no paperwork and free delivery. Visit mistr.com, or its' companion platform sistr.com.

National PrEP Day

Elected Official Press Statements

“PREP is a critical component in the overall strategy to eliminate HIV and AIDS worldwide. We now have the tools to prevent the spread of HIV. We need to make sure everyone has access to HIV testing and access to prevention tools such as PREP and condoms. And we need to ensure people who are infected have access to treatment. The availability of PREP has been a game changer for stopping the spread of HIV.”

Vice Mayor John Heilman, West Hollywood, California

“West Hollywood has always led the way in the fight against HIV, and on National PrEP Day, we’re proud to keep that legacy going. PrEP changes lives. It gives people control over their health and peace of mind about their future. But access matters. That’s why West Hollywood keeps pushing for prevention that’s free, stigma free, and easy to get. And it’s why we’re celebrating partners like MISTR, who are making PrEP accessible through innovation, telehealth, and community connection. When prevention is simple and stigma free, lives are saved. West Hollywood has always been a city that leads with compassion and action, and we’ll keep showing what’s possible until HIV is history.”

Councilmember Danny Hang, MSW, MS, West Hollywood, California

“PrEP is a safe, reliable, and crucial medication to prevent the contraction of HIV. This is why I have pushed for measures in DC Council to encourage the use of PrEP. We must reduce the stigma associated with HIV and HIV prevention and increase public health education.”

Councilmember Brooke Pinto (Ward 2), Washington, District of Columbia

"As we mark National PrEP Day, I recognize the critical role PrEP plays in ending HIV. It is one of the most powerful tools we have to prevent new infections, protect health, and save lives. Equally important is ensuring that prevention is accessible, stigma-free, and available to all. Let us reaffirm our commitment to advancing public health and building a future free of HIV.”

Commissioner Paul Rolli, Wilton Manors, Florida

“PrEP represents one of the most powerful tools we have to end the HIV epidemic, but only if everyone can access it freely and without stigma. In Georgia, our fight for health equity is a fight for life itself. As we celebrate National PrEP Day, we honor the progress made through science and compassion, and recommit ourselves to ensuring that every Georgian, regardless of who they are or where they live, has access to the care and prevention they deserve.”

State Rep. Sam Park (GA-107), Lawrenceville, Georgia

“Getting vital HIV prevention medication to those that need it most is a monumental task, and it will take strong state leadership, and even stronger bonds with our on-the-ground partners, to make it happen.”

State Rep. Michael Crawford (IL-31), Chicago, Illinois

“Nowadays, advancements such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and other antiretroviral therapies (ART) have dramatically increased life expectancies of those living with the disease in addition to effectively reducing the risk of transmitting HIV/AIDS to your partner to virtually zero. Although there is no cure to HIV or AIDS, that is worth celebrating. I will continue to work with community partners like MISTR, health care providers, and the state and other levels of government to get us to zero new cases of HIV/AIDS.”

State Rep. Lisa Davis (IL-32), Chicago, IL

“I am incredibly proud to stand with MISTR and the LGBTQ+ community as we mark National PrEP Day. At a time when the federal government is defunding healthcare systems and attacking the LGBTQ+ community, it is more important than ever to affirm that access to healthcare is a human right. MISTR’s dedication to providing care through telehealth and patient assistance programs ensures that patients, regardless of their insurance status or location, can get the care they need. I am honored to support their mission.”

State Rep. Margaret Croke (IL-12), Chicago, IL

“PrEP saves lives, and no matter what happens in Washington, we in Illinois are removing barriers so more people have access to this lifesaving medication. It’s great to see organizations like MISTR raising the bar and educating the public on what they can do to keep themselves safe. As the proud representative for Chicago’s largest LGBTQ+ community, this is an important step forward in the fight to eliminate health disparities and achieve equity for people living with HIV.”

State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (IL-104), Chicago, Illinois

"Today, on National PrEP Awareness Day, we recognize the power of prevention and education in fighting against HIV, and the stigma that still lingers. PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) is one of the most powerful tools we have to prevent HIV, but in Chicago and around the world, access still isn’t equal. Too many people, especially in marginalized communities, continue to face barriers like out-of-pocket costs, stigma, and lack of healthcare coverage. Everyone deserves the tools to prevent HIV, no matter their income, zip code, or identity. Let National PrEP Awareness Day remind us of the work we still have ahead to expand healthcare access, end HIV/PrEp stigma, and ensure a future free from HIV."

Alderman Timmy Knudsen (43rd Ward), Chicago, Illinois

“As we celebrate National PrEP Day, I want to stress the importance of lifesaving healthcare. With the federal roll backs on our healthcare and attacks against LGBTQIA communities, we are fighting daily for the access to critical care for millions of people. PrEP is so crucial to keeping New Yorkers healthy and we must protect it. I am proud to stand with advocates for people living with HIV because they understand PrEP is preventive care that is critical to saving lives and stopping the spread of HIV. Happy National PrEP Day!”

State Asm. Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas (NY-34), East Elmhurst, NY

"Recognizing National PrEP Day is a way to spread the word about how PrEP drugs have changed the landscape in managing HIV. When administered as prescribed, PrEP drugs reduce the risk of HIV transmission by up to 99%—a statistic worth celebrating. Congratulations to the scientists, pharmaceutical companies, and public health professionals who brought them about.”

State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal (NY-47), New York, NY

“PrEP is one of the most powerful tools we have to end HIV transmission, and access to it should not be limited by cost or stigma. I applaud MISTR for making free HIV prevention accessible to thousands. Today, we proudly celebrate National PrEP Day and honor the progress we’ve made in HIV prevention and the advocates and providers leading the way in Dallas!"

Council Member Paul Ridley (District 14), Dallas, Texas

