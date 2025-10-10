Ask Ralph Media, Inc. Announces Launch of Grit & Growth Business LIVE

Middletown, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ask Ralph Media, Inc., a leader in financial education and business media, has unveiled its latest initiative, Grit & Growth Business LIVE. This innovative weekly show, hosted by esteemed accountant and business coach Ralph Estep Jr., is set to provide real-time coaching and practical frameworks tailored for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Broadcasting every Tuesday at 8:00 PM Eastern, the live sessions are accessible via gritandgrowthbusiness.com/live. The program is designed to address the pressing challenges faced by business owners, including cash-flow management, pricing strategies, hiring, taxation, profitable growth, and maintaining work-life balance.

Ralph Estep Jr., with over 30 years of experience advising individuals and small businesses, will lead each session. The format includes concise teaching segments followed by an open Q&A, allowing participants to pose questions and receive actionable guidance instantly.

"Running a business shouldn’t feel like carrying the world alone," said Ralph Estep Jr., host of Grit & Growth Business LIVE. "This show is about practical help in real time—simple steps you can take this week to create momentum, profit, and peace."

Each week, viewers can expect live coaching and Q&A sessions, actionable playbooks with concrete steps and checklists, and insights drawn from Estep’s extensive experience in accounting, consulting, and business ownership. The show fosters a community of support where entrepreneurs can learn together and advance with clarity.

The program is ideal for solo founders and small-team owners seeking practical, step-by-step assistance, established businesses aiming to enhance cash flow and profitability, and new entrepreneurs desiring confidence, clarity, and a strategic plan.

Participants can join the live broadcast from any device, with the option to submit questions both before and during the show. Replays and additional resources will be available on the show’s webpage.

Ralph Estep Jr. emphasizes the simplicity of the program’s goal: "Give me one hour each Tuesday, and I’ll give you clarity for the week—so you can make confident decisions and keep your business moving forward."

Ask Ralph Media, Inc. continues to produce coaching-driven programs and resources for entrepreneurs and families, including popular shows like Financially Confident Christian and Truth Unveiled with Ralph. The network remains committed to equipping individuals with the tools needed to build robust businesses and secure financial futures.

About Ask Ralph Media Ask Ralph Media is a faith-forward, financial education and business media company founded by accountant and entrepreneur Ralph Estep Jr. With a mission to break the cycle of financial shame, Ask Ralph Media produces empowering content across podcasts, video, and print—including the popular shows Financially Confident Christian, Grit and Growth Business, and Truth Unveiled with Ralph. Blending biblical wisdom, practical finance, and entrepreneurial grit, Ask Ralph Media equips individuals and small business owners with the tools to thrive—spiritually and financially.

