China's Outbound Tourism Trends and Future Projections 2025-2033 | China's Outbound Tourism Set to Surge From $140 Billion in 2024 to $386 Billion by 2033

China's outbound tourism market size accounted for USD 140 billion in 2024 and it is expected to reach around USD 386 billion by 2033 poised to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.

China's outbound tourism market size accounted for USD 140 billion in 2024 and it is expected to reach around USD 386 billion by 2033 poised to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.

China's outbound tourism market has witnessed substantial growth over the past decade, positioning itself as a dominant player in the global tourism scene.

The rise in disposable income among the Chinese middle class is a significant driver of outbound tourism. As their financial capabilities increase, more individuals are willing to allocate funds towards international travel. Additionally, favorable exchange rates and government policies promoting tourism have further facilitated growth in this sector.

Cultural factors also play a crucial role in the expansion of China's outbound tourism. A growing appetite for diversifying experiences and a desire to explore different cultures motivate travelers to venture beyond their borders. Moreover, social media influences and travel blogs inspire new trips, while increasing awareness of global destinations drives interest in international travel.

In today's digital age, technology significantly impacts travel patterns. Online booking platforms and travel apps have made it easier for Chinese travelers to plan and book their trips, thus enhancing accessibility. Furthermore, improved flight connectivity and expanded airline routes contribute to the seamless travel experience, attracting even more tourists.

China Outbound Tourism Market Synopsis

The report on China's outbound tourism market offers a wide-ranging analysis and overview of factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand, market size, insights, projections, and trends from 2023 to 2033. Furthermore, the report offers historical market information from 2023 to 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The report also discover lucrative opportunities by analyzing specific countries, revealing trends in travel spending, purpose of visits, and emerging target markets. A detailed examination of 26 countries enhances understanding of the diverse landscape of the China outbound tourism market. The report offers a clear point of view on present and future patterns in the China outbound tourism sector.

The report will act as a foundation for a comprehensive analysis where different models will be fully incorporated. Following an in-depth analysis of both historical and present growth indicators, the growth potential of the China outbound tourism market is established with great accuracy.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Comprehensive and Thorough Market Analysis with Important Analyst Perspectives

Market Factors Driving the China Outbound Tourism Sector

Historical Expansion in the Market Size of China's Outbound Tourism from 2023 to 2024

Market Size of the China Outbound Tourism Sector from 2023 to 2033 and Growth Rate until 2033

Size of the China Outbound Tourism Market with an Eight-Year Projection

In-Depth Analysis on Recent Chinese Outbound Travelers Departing Abroad with Eight-Year Projection

Market Share in the China Outbound Tourism Sector with Forecast for Eight Years

China's Outbound Tourism Expenditure in the 26 Most-Visited Overseas Nations

In-Depth Analysis of Chinese Tourists Traveling to the 26 Most Popular Foreign Destinations

Overview of the Chinese Tourists Purpose of Visits (Holiday, Visit Friends / Relatives, Business and Others) to the Top 26 Most-Visited Foreign Countries

Comprehensive Examination of Changing Market Trends, Growth, and Limitations of the China Outbound Tourism Sector

Key Questions Addressed by the Report:

What is the present size of China's overall outbound tourism market?

What will the value of this market be between 2023 and 2033?

What is the number of outbound tourists in China?

Which foreign nation is ideal for Chinese travelers?

Which places are the most popular for travelers leaving China?

What trends are emerging in Chinese outbound tourism?

What is the total number of Chinese tourists who travel around the world?

Which country receives the most visits from Chinese Tourists?

What are the market shares of outbound tourism visits and market in China?

What is the primary objective of trips for tourists traveling from China?

What are the key factors and obstacles in the outbound tourism market in China?

In what ways will the industry develop throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2033?

In what ways will the growth of Chinese tourism transform the global travel industry?



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $140 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $386 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered China





1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. China Outbound Tourism Market Size and Forecast (2023 - 2033)

4.1 Total China Outbound Travelers Visitation and Forecast

4.2 Total China Outbound Travelers' Spending and Forecast

5. China Outbound Travelers Visitation and Spending Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2023 - 2033)

5.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation Share and Forecast

5.2 China Outbound Travelers Spending Share and Forecast

6. Key Market Drivers and Challenges of the China Outbound Tourism Market

6.1 Market Drivers

6.2 Market Challenges

7. Value Chain Analysis

8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.3 Degree of Competition

8.4 Threat of New Entrants

18.5 Threat of Substitutes

9. SWOT Analysis

9.1 Strength

9.2 Weakness

9.3 Opportunity

9.4 Threats

10. China Outbound Tourism Market - Top 26 Countries In-depth Analysis (2023 - 2033)

10.1 United States - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.2 Canada - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.3 Dubai - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.4 Hong Kong - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.5 Macau - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.6 Japan-China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.7 Singapore - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.8 Cambodia - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.9 Korea - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.10 Taiwan - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.11 Philippines - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.12 Thailand - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.13 Vietnam - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.14 Malaysia - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.15 Indonesia - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.16 Nepal - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.17 Sri Lanka - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.18 India - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.19 United Kingdom - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.20 Spain - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.21 France - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.22 Germany - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.23 Italy - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.24 Turkey - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.25 Australia - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending& Forecast

10.26 New Zealand - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

10.27 Other Countries - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast



