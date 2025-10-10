TVCMALL Showcases iPhone 17 Accessories and Expands Brand Distribution as Europe's leading Wholesaler at Global Sources Hong Kong Shows

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Global Sources Hong Kong 2025, TVCMALL positions itself as Europe's leading one-stop mobile accessories wholesaler. With over 17 years of experience, 30+ top European webshop partnerships, and 1,000,000+ SKUs online, the company continues to show how one trusted partner can replace the inefficiencies of managing dozens of fragmented suppliers. In particular, TVCMALL highlights its full lineup of iPhone 17 accessories along with curated picks across high-demand categories.





Beyond Wholesale: A One-Stop Ecosystem for Growth

Based in Shenzhen and backed by 17 years of wholesale expertise in the European market, TVCMALL has built a deep understanding of retailers’ needs and challenges across the region. Today, it stands as a comprehensive one-stop platform not only for mobile accessories but also for a broad spectrum of consumer electronics—including Bluetooth earphones, smartwatches, projectors, home & garden items, and more than ten other categories.

TVCMALL goes beyond the role of a traditional wholesaler. It operates as a fully integrated ecosystem designed to support sustainable growth. By bringing together sourcing, OEM/ODM customization, dropshipping, warehousing, relabeling, freight forwarding, quality inspections, API integration, and marketing support, the company transforms what was once a fragmented and time-consuming process into a seamless and efficient journey. From product concept to after-sales service, every step is streamlined to lower risks and keep overall costs under control.

With a two-hour sourcing response, 3–5 day lead times, and dedicated 1-on-1 support, TVCMALL has become a trusted partner for European clients—helping businesses operate faster, smarter, and with greater confidence in every order.

Extensive Product Range Driving Growth

With an online catalog of over 1,000,000 SKUs—95% offered with no minimum order quantity—TVCMALL gives retailers the flexibility to trial seasonal lines, explore niche categories, and expand with confidence. At Global Sources Hong Kong 2025, the company is spotlighting categories where innovation meets strong consumer demand:

Phone Protection — Full coverage cases for iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel, spanning classic, business, and youth-oriented styles. This year, Apple introduced its first official lanyard accessory for iPhone 17. In line with this market trend, TVCMALL brings a complete selection of lanyard-style cases and straps, offering cost-effective alternatives and customizable options for retailers aiming to capture demand quickly. Beyond lanyards, the range extends to eco-conscious materials, TPU, liquid silicone, genuine leather, and PU—balancing comfort, durability, and brand-ready customization.

In addition to core hot-selling categories, TVCMALL offers a full range of products including tablet cases, wearables, tempered glass, lanyards, cables, adapters, chargers, and stands. This wide selection helps retailers cover everyday essentials while also testing new trends without risk.

Expanding Brand Distribution, Driving Retail Growth

What makes TVCMALL’s assortment stronger is its close cooperation with well-recognized brands across different segments of the mobile accessories market. Current partnerships include exclusive rights for TORRAS in Denmark and Sweden, a premium brand known for its sleek, minimalist phone cases that balance style with advanced protection. TVCMALL also secures priority sampling support from Dux Ducis, a trusted brand specializing in wallet-style and folio cases designed for everyday practicality and durability. Essager, known for its charging accessories and cables, provides competitive pricing advantages that strengthen retailer margins in a high-demand category.

Beyond these, TVCMALL works with a wide range of long-term partners. CaseMe is widely recognized for its functional and fashionable wallet cases that combine storage with protection. BinFen Color offers colorful and creative case designs tailored to youth and lifestyle-driven customers. Nillkin, a veteran brand in mobile accessories, is known for its durable, high-quality cases and tempered glass screen protectors. Additionally, TVCMALL carries products from Budi, a brand specializing in practical charging and connectivity solutions, and Qialino, which focuses on premium leather cases for a more upscale audience.

By partnering with more than 300 high-value brands, TVCMALL ensures retailers reduce the time spent managing fragmented suppliers, gain faster access to trending products, and can scale their assortments with lower risk and higher efficiency.

More Than Wholesale, Long-Term Partnerships

What sets TVCMALL apart is not only its extensive catalog but also its integrated wholesale service ecosystem. The company delivers one-stop wholesale solutions, spanning on-demand sourcing, OEM/ODM customization, dropshipping, warehousing, repackaging and relabeling, China-side freight forwarding, quality inspections, API integration, and AI-driven product recommendations. Backed by a two-hour sourcing response and 3–5 day lead times, replenishment and new product listings remain closely aligned with market demand peaks.

For European buyers, this translates into simpler operations, lower costs, and richer value-added support.

A European client once faced high costs and poor returns from Google Ads. Seeing the rising influence of short-form video, TVCMALL created tailored product content for TikTok and YouTube, several of which went viral. The result was stronger engagement, higher sales, and greater brand visibility in an increasingly competitive retail market.

Beyond single campaigns, TVCMALL continues to invest in long-term client relationships. Following IFA 2025 in Berlin, TVCMALL carried out client visits across Europe, meeting key accounts face-to-face. By listening to pain points and offering tailored wholesale solutions, the company reinforced its role as a long-term growth partner—far beyond the scope of a typical supplier.

Seventeen Years of Proven Trust

With 17 years of supply-chain expertise, TVCMALL has earned a reputation for reliability and scale. Its network of 1,000+ qualified suppliers and annual sales of over 10 million phone cases reflect both breadth and proven demand. Trusted by more than 30 leading European webshops, the company combines product diversity with operational certainty.

Looking Ahead: From Europe to Global Growth

Building on its strong European foundation, TVCMALL is now focusing on localized services that help retailers grow sales and build stronger brands.

Digital marketing and SEO to boost visibility and bring in more organic traffic. Some European clients already saw clear sales growth after adopting these services.

to boost visibility and bring in more organic traffic. Some European clients already saw clear sales growth after adopting these services. Video promotion for social media , creating short, engaging content that connects with local shoppers and drives conversions during seasonal peaks.

, creating short, engaging content that connects with local shoppers and drives conversions during seasonal peaks. Localized logistics, with a new Poland warehouse set to reduce delivery times, cut freight costs, and give retailers more flexibility in managing stock.



By combining product aggregation, marketing support, and local logistics, TVCMALL is moving from a sourcing partner to a growth platform—helping European retailers strengthen their brands locally and expand confidently into new markets.

Visit TVCMALL at Global Sources Hong Kong Shows 2025

With 17 years of wholesale experience, TVCMALL has built long-term trust with 30+ top European webshops and retailers. Selling over 10,000,000 mobile cases annually and providing end-to-end wholesale solutions, the company helps independent online store owners, retail chains, supermarkets, and platform sellers grow with confidence. Today, TVCMALL is recognized as Europe’s leading one-stop wholesale partner for mobile accessories.

