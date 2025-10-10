United States Seafood Market Forecast Report 2025-2033: Rising Health Awareness, Sustainable Sourcing, and Expanding Distribution Channels

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Seafood Market Report by Type, Form, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US seafood industry is expected to expand immensely, growing from US$ 23.28 billion in 2024 to US$ 27.65 billion in 2033. Growth will represent a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.98% between the years 2025 and 2033, supported by more consumers demanding seafood, health concerns, and environmentally friendly harvesting practices. The future of the market will more than likely involve advances in distribution channels as well as aquaculture techniques to address the expanding tastes.





In the United States of America, seafood popularity has taken a boost from increasing awareness about its health and sustainability values. The coastal areas with fresh seafood availability have developed an active industry, but seafood consumption has also picked up in inland areas. Sushi and seafood festivals are the latest trends in restaurants, further adding to the popularity.

Local and seasonal seafood are now being used in restaurants, which is popular among consumers seeking fresh, sustainable products. Furthermore, the increase in nutrition-aware diets has prompted many to consume seafood as a lean protein option, further cementing its position within American food.



Growth Drivers in the United States Seafood Market

Increasing Health and Wellness Trends



Healthy consumers are increasing demand for seafood because of the latter's high protein, omega-3 fatty acid, and low saturated fat content. With increasing consciousness of heart health, weight control, and general wellness, seafood has entered mainstream American diets. Public health initiatives and physician endorsement also promote eating seafood. This trend has compelled retailers and restaurants to introduce more seafood, making it a steady growth factor in the American market.

The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) says that U.S. per-capita salmon consumption hit a record in 2022, with Americans consuming 19.7 pounds of seafood. Americans were eating more because salmon is perceived as a premium health food and there's been growing ready-to-cook salmon sales from stores such as Costco and Whole Foods. Meal-kit programs such as Blue Apron and HelloFresh, which sometimes feature recipes using salmon and tuna, have also helped boost home-prepared fish consumption.



Growing Aquaculture and Importsss



The U.S. is seeing growth in aquaculture production, especially in salmon, catfish, and shellfish. Meanwhile, imports from countries such as Southeast Asia and Latin America bolster supply chains. This provides year-round availability of popular seafood types at steady prices. Enhanced aquaculture methods raise quality and sustainability, meeting long-term demand.

Combined, domestic consumption and imports are increasing consumer availability and driving market expansion. The Seafood Import Monitoring Program sets requirements for reporting and recordkeeping on imports of thirteen groups of seafood species, to prevent illegal, unreported, and unregulated-caught and/or misrepresented seafood from entering into U.S. commerce. SIMP offers further defense for our national economy, international food security, and the enduring health of our collective ocean resources.



Expansion of E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumersss



Sales Online shopping of groceries has revolutionized the seafood market. Seaweed, e-commerce websites, and direct-to-consumer seafood delivery companies ensure convenience and access to fresh, frozen, and specialty seafood. Doorstep delivery of sustainably harvested seafood is increasingly favored by consumers, facilitated by sophisticated cold-chain logistics.

Subscription-based seafood boxes and traceability-oriented brands are also picking up speed. This digital shift is redefining seafood buying, with online sales becoming a robust growth driver. Feb 2024, The Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) has introduced a new seafood program to promote direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands and enhance seafood sales. Under its Fall In Love With Seafood campaign, the Shipped Direct program will include DTC businesses on web, email, and social media to invite consumers to directly shop from their websites.



Challenges in the United States Seafood Market

Sustainability and Overfishing Concerns



Environmental sustainability is a prominent issue in U.S. seafood. Overfishing, bycatch, and habitat degradation threaten marine ecosystems, triggering consumer and regulatory attention. Brands need to respond to pressure to adopt sustainable practices, certifications, and traceability. Although sustainable fishing programs are expanding, compliance is more expensive and constricts supply. Inaction on sustainability could damage consumer confidence and long-term market expansion.



Supply Chain and Price Volatility



Seafood supply chains are susceptible to climate change disruptions, geopolitical stress, and transportation bottlenecks. Seasonal variation, volatile fuel prices, and increasing labor costs add to price volatility. For consumers, this means erratic retail pricing, which can impact demand. For retailers and suppliers, keeping costs under control while ensuring profitability continues to be a challenge. Maintaining robust and traceable supply chains is essential for market stability.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $27.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.9% Regions Covered United States



