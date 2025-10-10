Semiconductor Recycling and Sustainability Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2025-2034 | Silicon Semiconductors Drive Growth with $10.73 Billion Opportunities by 2029

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Recycling And Sustainability Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global semiconductor recycling and sustainability market reached a value of nearly $16.05 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.42% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $16.05 billion in 2024 to $32.83 billion in 2029 at a rate of 15.39%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.88% from 2029 and reach $65.67 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing demand for electric vehicles, growth in consumer electronics and appliances, stringent environmental regulations and rising demand for rare materials. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high cost of recycling processes and insufficient recycling infrastructure in developing regions.



Going forward, investment in recycling infrastructure, expansion of IoT and smart devices, rising e-waste generation, growing focus on circular economy and ESG goals will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the semiconductor recycling and sustainability market in the future include were low demand and awareness for recycled materials, lack of standardized recycling processes and trade war & tariffs.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the semiconductor recycling and sustainability market, accounting for 38.91% or $6.24 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the semiconductor recycling and sustainability market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 16.40% and 15.38% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 14.71% and 13.75% respectively.



The global semiconductor recycling and sustainability market is fairly fragmented, with large number of small players operating in the market. The top 10 competitors in the market made up 12.40% of the total market in 2024. Veolia Environnement S.A was the largest competitor with 4.22% share of the market, followed by Aurubis AG with 1.93%, Umicore N.V. with 1.35%, Taiwan Semiconductor with 0.89%, DOWA ECO-SYSTEM Co. (Dowa Holdings) with 0.88%, Stena Metall AB with 0.82%, JX Nippon Mining & Metals with 0.68%, Intel Corporation with 0.66%, Boliden AB with 0.57% and SIMS Ltd with 0.39%.



The top opportunities in the semiconductor recycling and sustainability market segmented by material will arise in the silicon semiconductors segment, which will gain $10.73 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the semiconductor recycling and sustainability market segmented by waste type will arise in the solid waste segment, which will gain $7.18 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the semiconductor recycling and sustainability market segmented by application will arise in the consumer electronics segment, which will gain $6.02 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The semiconductor recycling and sustainability market size will gain the most in the USA at $3.96 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the semiconductor recycling and sustainability market include focus on recycling and minimizing plastic waste from semiconductors, focus on developing advanced manufacturing facilities, to enhance resource efficiency, reduce industrial waste and lower carbon emissions and focus on strategic partnerships, to accelerate the development of eco-friendly technologies and enhance resource recovery processes.



Player-adopted strategies in the semiconductor recycling and sustainability market include focus on enhancing business expertise through strategic acquisitions, focus on strengthening business operations through strategic partnerships and focus on strengthening business operations through new launches.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the semiconductor recycling and sustainability market companies to focus on closed-loop recycling and eco-friendly packaging, focus on scaling sustainable manufacturing practices, focus on scaling sustainable manufacturing practices focus on scaling sustainable manufacturing practices, focus on silicon semiconductors for accelerated growth, focus on silicon semiconductors for accelerated growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on asia pacific for long-term growth, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use b2b promotions, focus on partnerships to accelerate sustainable innovation, focus on consumer electronics to drive growth.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider semiconductor recycling and sustainability market; and compares it with other markets.

By Materials: Silicon Semiconductors; Compound Semiconductors; Other Semiconductor Materials

By Waste Type: Solid Waste; Liquid Waste; Gaseous Waste; Hazardous Waste; Non-Hazardous Waste

By Application: Consumer Electronics; Automotive; Information Technology And Telecom; Industrial; Energy; Other Applications

