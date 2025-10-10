K9Grass by ForeverLawn Receives Prestigious Pet Care Business Excellence Award from International Boarding and Pet Services Association

LOUISVILLE, OH, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 10, 2025 — K9Grass by ForeverLawn, the industry leader in synthetic turf designed specifically for dogs, is honored to announce that it has received the International Boarding and Pet Services Association’s (IBPSA) coveted Industry Partner Pet Care Business Excellence Award for 2025. These prestigious awards, affectionately known as the "IBBYs,” are presented by IBPSA to celebrate and honor businesses that exemplify excellence and professionalism in the pet care services industry.

The awards ceremony took place at IBPSA's annual conference (“The Forum”) held in Iselin, New Jersey, September 21-23, 2025. K9Grass stood out among a competitive field of nominees, impressing the independent selection committee with their outstanding contributions to the pet care industry.

Carmen Rustenbeck, IBPSA's founder and CEO, emphasized the importance of recognizing businesses that go above and beyond in an increasingly competitive industry. She stated: "As the pet care industry continues to explode and competition increases, it’s important to recognize those professionals who are setting themselves apart from the crowd. Pet owners should have a gold standard to look to when choosing a pet care provider and K9Grass is helping set that standard.”

To qualify for nomination, pet care providers must have been in operation for a minimum of three years and must have been a current member of IBPSA for at least six months. Nominees underwent a rigorous evaluation process that assessed various aspects of their business, including financial growth, company vision, culture, animal welfare practices and the educational and certification achievements of both owners and employees.

On receiving the award, Ken Karmie, Brand Leader of K9Grass, said: “Receiving the Excellence Award for Business Partner from the International Boarding and Pet Services Association is a tremendous honor. It is confirmation of the positive impact K9Grass solutions have had on this industry. We appreciate the strategic partnerships we have formed and are proud to be recognized alongside other noteworthy businesses and partners.”

About K9Grass

K9Grass is the synthetic grass designed specifically for dogs, offering unrivaled edge-to-edge drainage for safer, cleaner, and more durable environments. With nearly two decades of experience serving residential and commercial canine customers alike and with thousands of satisfied clients worldwide, K9Grass stands alone as the brand of choice for discriminating dog owners.

About IBPSA:

The International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA) was established to support and nurture the pet care services industry, including pet boarding and daycare facilities, veterinarians, pet sitters, dog walkers, dog trainers and holistic pet care providers. IBPSA offers education, certifications, resources, products, information and legislative support to assist its members in achieving success. The association hosts an annual conference, featuring speakers, sessions and exhibitors dedicated to helping pet care professionals grow their businesses, plan for the future, and maintain a healthy work-life balance. For more information about IBPSA, please visit https://www.ibpsa.com.