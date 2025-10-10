Space Medicine Market Report 2025 | Innovative Space-Based Regenerative Medicine Aims to Enhance Human Health During Long-Duration Missions

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Medicine Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The space medicine market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.18 billion in 2024 to $1.33 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising awareness of health risks in space, the expansion of training programs for spaceflight participants, increased government support for space health initiatives, the development of emergency medical response systems for space, and the growth of space tourism activities.



The space medicine market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.14 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing duration of space missions, the rising number of commercial spaceflights, the growing demand for astronaut health monitoring, the need for psychological support in space, and rising investments in space healthcare infrastructure.

Key trends expected during the forecast period include the adoption of wearable biometric monitoring devices, advancements in telemedicine and remote surgery systems, the use of 3D bioprinting for tissue regeneration, the development of compact medical imaging tools, innovations in microgravity-adapted drug delivery systems, and the application of virtual reality for mental health support.





The increasing interest in space tourism is expected to propel the growth of the space medicine market going forward. Space tourism refers to the commercial activity of sending private individuals into space for recreational, leisure, or adventure purposes, rather than for scientific or governmental missions. The demand for space tourism is rising due to improved accessibility and affordability of commercial spaceflights, as reusable launch technologies are significantly reducing the cost of space travel.

Space medicine supports space tourism by ensuring the health and safety of civilians in space through advanced medical monitoring and preventive care. It helps reduce health risks by addressing space-related physiological challenges, thereby improving the overall experience for space travelers. For instance, in July 2023, according to a survey study among 10,329 U.S. adults conducted from May 30 to June 4, 2023, by the Pew Research Center, a US-based research organization, 55% of Americans expect that space tourism will become routine by 2073, with 35% personally interested in going to space. Therefore, the increasing interest in space tourism is driving the growth of the space medicine market.



Major companies operating in the space medicine market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as space-based regenerative medicine, to improve tissue repair, stem cell functionality, and overall human health during long-duration space missions. Space-based regenerative medicine involves using microgravity environments to study and enhance tissue repair, stem cell growth, and organ regeneration. For example, in May 2025, Cedars-Sinai, a US-based healthcare organization, launched the Center for Space Medicine Research to advance studies on how the human body and stem cells behave in space. It also provides educational programs in space biomedicine as part of its regenerative medicine curriculum. This initiative supports advancements in space medicine by connecting space science with clinical research, aiming to improve astronaut care and foster medical breakthroughs applicable on Earth.



In April 2025, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), an India-based space research organization, partnered with the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST) to develop space medicine solutions for astronaut health and Gaganyaan missions. This collaboration focuses on advancing research in astronaut physiology, telemedicine, radiation protection, and mental health support, along with developing medical kits and protocols for human spaceflight. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST) is an India-based medical institute contributing to space medicine through astronaut health research, telemedicine, and the development of space medical technologies.



Major players in the space medicine market are The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Novartis AG, Collins Aerospace, KBR Inc., Boryung Corp., Sierra Space Corporation, Redwire Corporation, Axiom Space Inc., Varda Space Industries Inc., Nanoracks LLC, RevBio Inc., StemoniX Inc., SpacePharma SA, Angiex Inc., Vaxxinity Inc., rHEALTH Inc., Delta Biosciences LLC, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., Level Ex Inc.



By Type: Private Aerospace Service; Non-private Aerospace Service

By Technology: Telemedicine Solutions; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Health Monitoring; Remote Diagnostics

By Application: Oncology; Regeneration Medicine; Neurobiology; Microbiology

By End-User: Commercial; Government; Military

By Private Aerospace Service: Space Tourism Medical Support; in-Flight Health Monitoring Systems; Commercial Spaceflight Emergency Care; Private Astronaut Training and Health Programs; Telemedicine Solutions for Private Missions

By Non-private Aerospace Service: Government-Funded Space Health Research; Astronaut Health Monitoring for National Missions; Military Space Medicine Programs; Space Agency Medical Facilities; Public-Sector Space Rehabilitation Programs

