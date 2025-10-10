Cannabis Market Trends and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Canopy Growth, Tilray Brands, Curaleaf, Aurora, Jazz Pharma, Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve, Cresco Labs, Organigram, TerrAscend

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Market Report by Product Type, Application, Compound Type, Countries and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cannabis Market is anticipated to grow dramatically, increasing from US$ 39.1 Billion in 2024 to US$ 151.72 Billion in 2033. This expansion is likely to come at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.26% between 2025 and 2033. This growth is spurred by increasing consumer demand, new medicinal uses, and changing regulatory environments in different markets globally.





Marijuana is a plant that is part of the Cannabaceae family, and it has been utilized for centuries for a host of purposes. It consists of many compounds, of which tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) are the most well known. THC is mainly accountable for producing the psychoactive conditions that occur with marijuana, whereas CBD is famous for its medicinal properties without causing the user to get high.



Cannabis has multifaceted uses. It is used medically to treat symptoms like chronic pain, anxiety, nausea, and inflammation. It is also being increasingly used to treat epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. Besides its medicinal value, cannabis is also used recreationally as it has psychoactive properties, and the user experiences relaxation and euphoria.



In addition, cannabis is used for industrial purposes, specifically in the manufacture of hemp, which is utilized in making textiles, paper, biodegradable plastics, and others. The diversity of cannabis allows it to become a valuable plant for different industries, with the changing perception of its uses and possible harmful effects.



Growth Drivers in the Global Cannabis Market

Growing Legalization Across Nations



The current trend of cannabis legalization is among the most powerful drivers of growth in the international cannabis market. Canada, Uruguay, and Germany have legalized medical or recreational cannabis, and Mexico and Thailand are also heading toward regulation. In the United States, several states permit the use of cannabis, driving enormous market growth. Legalization not only enhances consumer access but also decreases stigma and generates tax revenues for governments.

This regulatory advancement gives companies framework to operate, resulting in more investments, product innovation, and sustainable long-term market expansion. June 2025, Three years since Thailand was the first Asian country to decriminalize cannabis, the government has introduced new rules to manage the nation's "green rush." Customers need now a doctor's prescription to buy cannabis, effectively restricting its use to medical and health purposes alone.



Increasing Demand for Medical Cannabis



Medical cannabis use is on the rise as evidence of its use in controlling ailments like chronic pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and symptoms associated with cancer comes to the fore. Doctors and patients alike are looking more favorably towards cannabis-based treatments as alternatives to opioids and traditional medicines. Governments are giving go-ahead to cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and opening up access programs too. Increased prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases further drives demand.

Also, CBD wellness and nutraceutical products based on CBD are generating new sources of revenue. This growing medical use sector is transforming the cannabis industry globally, fueling expansion in both emerging and developed economies. May 2025,Curaleaf International, a subsidiary of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., unveiled the introduction of its branded products in Australia, further establishing a presence in a rapidly developing medical cannabis market and underscoring its focus on local cooperation and patient-centricity.



Consumer Demand for Recreational



Cannabis Recreational cannabis demand is on the increase as social acceptance and stigma reduce. Younger generations like millennials and Gen Z use cannabis as a lifestyle product, supporting sales of pre-rolls, edibles, beverages, and concentrates. Where recreational cannabis is legalized in countries such as Canada and U.S. states, sales have increased, prompting diversification of products. Branding, high-end products, and consumption innovation like vaping and infused drinks also contribute to consumer take-up.

Adult-use cannabis is becoming an everyday commodity, adding significantly to top-line growth while challenging companies to innovate new product platforms and consumer experiences. August 2025,Delaware formally opened its doors to the recreational sale of cannabis, Adults 21 and above can now legally buy marijuana and cannabis products from state-licensed dispensaries, a decision that is sure to be greeted by the broader North American cannabis industry, including Canopy Growth Corp.



Hindrances in the International Cannabis Industry

Regulatory Disparity and Constraints



One of the most significant challenges facing the cannabis industry is the patchwork of variable rules between nations and even within countries. Whereas some countries allow medical and recreational use, others maintain strict forbiddance. In the United States, federal prohibition makes banking, taxation, and interstate commerce difficult for cannabis businesses, despite thriving state markets.

These regulatory disparities restrict cross-border commerce, deter international investment, and impose burdens of compliance. Recurring policy changes introduce uncertainty, hindering long-term planning for companies. In the absence of harmonized legal systems, the cannabis industry is held back from realizing its full potential for worldwide expansion.



Competition with Illicit Markets



Even though legalization has occurred, illegal cannabis markets persist, mostly because they cost less and are untaxed. Illegal growers tend to drive down prices by undercutting legal operators, placing heavy price pressure on them. This is a major challenge in markets such as North America, where regulated cannabis may be costly because of compliance and operational expenses.

Illegal markets not only impact revenues but also create health concerns through unregulated products. Governments need to implement tougher crackdowns while legal industry finds differentiation through branding, quality control, and new product innovation. If this challenge is not addressed, the legal cannabis market could lack profitability in some markets.



Pre-Rolls Cannabis Industry



The pre-rolls cannabis industry is expanding as the demand for convenience and ready-to-use products increases. Pre-rolls, also known as pre-rolled joints, are made available for both beginners and veteran users who want a guaranteed quality and ease of consumption. The segment enjoys increased recreational demand, especially within North America and Europe. Brands are coming up with infused pre-rolls with concentrates or flavored components to appeal to the younger population. Pre-rolls are also popular among social consumers who seek shareable cannabis products. With increasing legalization and product quality, the pre-rolls category is predicted to be one of the fastest-growing segments in the cannabis market.



Edibles Cannabis Market



Cannabis edibles are becoming more popular as stealthy, smoke-free consumption alternatives. From chocolates and gummies to drinks and baked goods, edibles provide variety and appeal to health-aware and lifestyle-oriented consumers. The segment is aided by precision dosing, which makes the segment highly appealing to new users. In a gradually increasing environment of innovation, cannabis-infused foods and drinks are going mainstream in regulated markets. North America is the leader in edible product adoption, with Europe gradually becoming a dominant growth region. Strict standards on dosage and labeling pose challenges, but growing consumer interest in cannabis-based wellness products continues to drive growth in the edibles segment.



Medical Cannabis Market



The medical cannabis industry is among the biggest and most mature segments, fueled by increased physician and patient acceptance of cannabis therapies. Cannabis is being prescribed more for chronic pain management, neurological conditions, and side effects of cancer treatment. Pharmaceutical firms are committing funds to cannabis-based medicines, while CBD-based nutraceuticals are entering wellness markets. Governments around the globe are growing medical cannabis programs, establishing regulated supply channels. This segment's validity is underpinned by increasing clinical studies, laying the groundwork for wider adoption. As populations age and the prevalence of chronic disease increases, medical cannabis use can be anticipated to increase steadily.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $39.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $151.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered Global



