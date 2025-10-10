Odyssey Resources Provides Further Update on Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Amid Ongoing Canada Post Strike

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Resources Limited (“Odyssey” or the “Company”) (NEX: ODX.H) today confirmed that, due to the ongoing Canada Post labour strike and resulting postal service disruption, the notice of meeting (the “Notice of Meeting”), management information circular (the “Circular”), form of proxy and related meeting materials (collectively, the “Meeting Materials”) for the Company’s upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders, to be held at the offices of Dundee Corporation at 80 Richmond Street West, Suite 2000, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2A4, on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) (the “Meeting”), have been filed and are accessible electronically on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Meeting Materials have also been posted in a prominent location on the Company’s website and are accessible electronically at https://odysseyresources.com/s/agm.asp.html.

The Meeting will be held for the following purposes (which have been summarized from, and are described in greater detail in, the Notice of Meeting and Circular):

(i) to receive the audited financial statements of the Company, together with the auditor’s reports thereon;



(ii) to appoint, confirm and ratify Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorize the directors of the Company to determine the auditors’ remuneration;



(iii) to elect, confirm and ratify, the directors of the Company;



(iv) to re-approve the Company’s 10% rolling Share Option Plan; and



(v) to transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.



Due to the ongoing Canada Post labour strike, the Meeting Materials may not be delivered to shareholders prior to the Meeting. However, shareholders will still be able to vote their shares, either directly or by proxy, or indirectly via their intermediary.

Shareholders who have not received their Meeting Materials or who wish to receive additional information (including with respect to requesting a proxy or voting instruction form for the Meeting and/or obtaining their voting control number and instructions for voting) may contact the Company to request such materials and information. The Company will deliver, by email, a copy of the Meeting Materials to any shareholder who requests a copy thereof without charge. Please direct all requests to Mark Pereira, Corporate Secretary at (416) 365-5172 or info@odysseyresources.com.

Registered Shareholders

Registered shareholders may return a completed, dated and signed proxy by hand or courier (other than Canada Post) to TSX Trust Company, Suite 301 - 100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4H1, by fax to 416.595.9593 or over the Internet at www.voteproxyonline.com, as described in the instructions printed on the proxy. To be valid, all proxies must be submitted prior to 10:00 a.m. on October 17, 2025 (or no less than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, before the time of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof), provided however, that the Company will waive such proxy cut-off time and accept votes submitted by proxy thereafter as and to the extent required by Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932 (as defined below).

Registered shareholders who wish to request a proxy for the Meeting, or who wish to obtain their voting control number and/or instructions for voting in a manner that would not require the use of postal service, may contact TSX Trust Company at 1-866- 600-5869 or by email at tsxtis@tmx.com.

Beneficial Shareholders

Beneficial shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary should contact such broker or other intermediary to request a voting instruction form or form of proxy, or obtain their voting control number and/or instructions for voting in a manner that would not require the use of postal service.

The Company’s financial statements and related management discussion and analysis are available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile and the Company’s website as noted below.

The Company has satisfied all of the conditions to rely, and is relying, on the exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials in the Canadian Securities Administrators’ Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932 dated October 9, 2025 (“Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932”).

About Odyssey Resources Limited

Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website (www.odysseyresources.com) and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Pereira, Corporate Secretary

Telephone: 416-365-5172

Email: info@odysseyresources.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by statements including words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “budget,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “scheduled,” “forecast,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “to be,” “could,”, “would,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional. Statements including forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Meeting and other statements that are not material facts. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, such as assumptions about the ongoing Canada Post labour strike. The Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. By its nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control which may cause actual results to differ materially from any future or potential results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others, risks beyond the Company’s control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s ability to conduct the Meeting as contemplated. The reader is cautioned to consider such factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.