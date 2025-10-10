PETERBOROUGH, ONT & LONDON, ONT, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release

Kawartha and Libro Merger Approved by Regulator –

Members and Owners Heading To Merger Vote

Ontario – Kawartha Credit Union and Libro Credit Union will proceed to a membership and shareholder vote to finalize their Proposed Merger, to become Ontario’s partner of choice for financial well-being. This comes after the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) approved their merger application in early October.

“We’re very pleased with FSRA’s approval and excited to hear from our Members/Owners to make this merger official,” says Libro Board Chair Garrett Vanderwyst. “Given the many benefits, advantages, and strengths the merger will bring to Members/Owners, employees, and to communities, we’re asking our Members/Owners to support moving forward together as one credit union.”

Members/Owners from both credit unions will participate in a democratic voting process October 20-30. This will be followed by Special General Meetings in early November, where vote results will be announced. If approved, the merger would be effective January 1, 2026. Detailed information regarding the specifics of the voting process has been shared in a comprehensive Member/Owner Guide.

“We’re excited about the possibilities ahead for our Merged Credit Union, and encourage Members/Owners to vote,” says Kawartha Board Chair Allison Chenier. “Together, we can achieve more than we could on our own to help our Members/Owners achieve their financial goals and support our employees and communities. We’ll also have the capabilities and resources to be better prepared for the future.”

If approved by Members/Owners, the merged credit union would have approximately

$11 billion in total assets under management, serving over 180,000 Members/Owners, across 57 locations in Ontario, offering a full range of personal and business banking, wealth management and insurance solutions.

About Kawartha Credit Union

Headquartered in Peterborough, Ontario, Kawartha Credit Union’s purpose is to improve the financial success and well-being of our Members and the communities we serve. We provide values-based expert advice, a full range of competitive and easy-to-understand financial solutions, convenient service channels (including a network of 23 branches, and online and mobile banking), and access to thousands of surcharge-free ATMs across Canada and the U.S. Our 58,000 Members consistently rate us extremely high for overall service, knowledgeable staff, and for the caring and respectful way we help our Members achieve financial success. Kawartha Credit Union is open to anyone looking for a financial services provider they can trust. We call it “banking in your best interest” and we invite you to experience our difference.

About Libro Credit Union

At Libro Credit Union, our purpose is to strengthen financial well-being for a better tomorrow. Libro is a full-service financial institution serving more than 120,000 member-Owners through a network of digital services and 34 physical locations. As a trusted financial partner for 82 years, it's our passionate staff and commitment to our communities that set us apart. Libro is a purpose-based business proudly committed to making positive social and environmental impact as a certified B Corporation®, as an associate member of the Responsible Investment Association, and as a Living Wage employer. If you want to see what makes Libro different, and how your purpose might align with ours then we want to hear from you! Join an inclusive and positive work environment that fosters career growth and advancement and together, we'll shape a better tomorrow. Visit libro.ca/careers.

