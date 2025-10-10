Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of PubMatic, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises PubMatic, Inc., (“PubMatic” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PUBM) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 27, 2025 and August 11, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). PubMatic investors have until October 20, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On August 11, 2025, after market hours, PubMatic, Inc. released its second-quarter 2025 financial results and disclosed that, beginning in July, it experienced a headwind from a top DSP buyer, which had shifted a significant number of clients to a new platform that evaluates inventory differently. The Company further warned that it expected revenue to decline significantly in the third quarter due to a reduction in ad spend from one of its top DSP partners.

Following this announcement, PubMatic’s stock price declined $2.23 per share, or approximately 21.1%, closing at $8.34 per share on August 12, 2025, causing losses to investors.

