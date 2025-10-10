Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Snap, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Snap, Inc., (“Snap” or the "Company") (NYSE: SNAP) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between April 29, 2025 and August 5, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Snap investors have until October 20, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/snap-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Snap operates as a technology company.

The Snap class action lawsuit alleges that defendants misled investors by creating the false impression that they had reliable information regarding Snap’s expected advertising revenue and growth, while publicly attributing uncertainty to broader macroeconomic conditions. In reality, according to the complaint, Snap’s optimistic statements about advertising growth and earnings potential were unfounded, as they relied too heavily on execution capabilities the company was already failing to meet. At the time defendants blamed external factors, Snap was in fact experiencing the effects of a significant internal execution error.

The Snap class action lawsuit further alleges that on August 5, 2025, defendants reported disappointing second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing that advertising revenue had slowed sharply due in part to Snap “shipping a change that caused some campaigns to clear the auction at substantially reduced prices.” On this news, Snap’s stock price fell more than 17%, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising