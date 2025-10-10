Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Nutex Health, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Nutex Health, Inc., (“Nutex” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between August 8, 2024 and August 14, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Nutex investors have until October 21, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/nutex-health-inc/. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On July 22, 2025, Blue Orca Capital (“Blue Orca”) issued a short report on Nutex. The Blue Orca report alleges, among other things, that Nutex faces litigation risk due to its relationship with HaloMD, a third-party vendor that was recently sued for engaging in a “coordinated fraudulent scheme” to take millions from insurance companies on behalf of healthcare billing clients. Following publication of the Blue Orca report, Nutex’s stock price fell $11.18 per share, or 10.05%, to close at $100.01 per share on July 22, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising