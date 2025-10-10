





PRESS RELEASE

Financial Information

Cegedim: Release of its 2025 Interim Financial Report

Boulogne-Billancourt, October 10, 2025

Cegedim, an innovative technology and services group, announces that its Financial report for the 1st Half of 2025 is available free of charge in French and -in a few days’ time- in English (that is a free translation into English of the “Interim Financial Report 2025” issued in French):

At the company headquarters Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d’Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt



on its website https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx

Financial calendar

2025 October 23 after market closes Q3 2025 revenues

Financial calendar: https://www.cegedim.com/finance/agenda/Pages/default.aspx

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs nearly 6,700 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of over €654 million in 2024.

Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (Euronext Growth: ALCGM).

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com

And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook

Aude BALLEYDIER

Cegedim

Media Relations

and Community Manager



Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81

aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr Damien BUFFET

Cegedim

Head of financial communication





Tel.: +33 (0)7 64 63 55 73

damien.buffet@cegedim.com Céline PARDO

Becoming RP

Media Relations Consultant





Tel.: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66

cegedim@becoming-group.com

