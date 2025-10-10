Global Settlement Network Partners with Diacente Group to build the Largest On-Chain Economy in Africa with $5.5B in Real-World Assets

Miami, FL , Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The partnership will bring $5.5 billion worth of real-world infrastructure assets on-chain, spanning sectors such as food production, minerals, renewable energy, and global trade.

In parallel, a digital shilling will be launched to provide frictionless settlement and financial inclusion across East African markets, starting with Uganda.

The collaboration sets a new standard for how emerging markets can use tokenization to drive tangible economic progress and global participation.

Global Settlement Network (GSX), the leader in blockchain infrastructure, has partnered with Diacente Group , developer of Uganda’s Karamoja Green Industrial and Special Economic Zone (GISEZ), to launch the world’s most advanced tokenized economy. Backed by $5.5 billion in real-world infrastructure, the partnership will digitize value flows across key sectors, building an open, inclusive, and efficient economic engine from the ground up.

As a cornerstone of the rollout, Global Settlement aims at piloting Uganda’s first CBDC, deployed on GSN’s blockchain, and backed by Ugandan treasury bonds and shillings. The tokenization effort within the Green Industrial and Special Economic Zone GISEZ will span agro-processing, mining, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, automotives, infrastructure, ICT and deep Tech, this partnership will unlock Africa’s economic potential, create over 1 million direct and indirect jobs, and lift over 10 million people out of poverty in Africa leveraging GSX’s blockchain technology to attract innovative finance in order to scale sustainable industrial initiatives, fostering economic resilience and regional integration with a planned investment of over $5 billion.

This structure will enable individuals, institutions, and governments to participate more directly in economic development, unlocking global capital, reducing reliance on intermediaries, and making it possible for even mobile-first users to access and settle high-value transactions securely.

This digital shilling will operate in a regulated environment and adhere to both local and international compliance standards, including full KYC/AML protocols. Importantly, will be accessible via smartphone and USSD, enabling over 40 million people to transact using secure, mobile-first digital currency for the first time.

The initiative represents a paradigm shift in how financial and industrial infrastructure is delivered in emerging markets. It will enable a fully integrated digital economy that is embedded within national development priorities. “We’re building infrastructure that goes beyond theory; a programmable economy grounded in real assets, regulatory collaboration, and mass accessibility,” said Ryan Kirkley, Co-Founder of Global Settlement Network. “This is how we close the gap between digital finance and real-world impact.”

Our partnership with Global Settlement marks a new era for Uganda’s industrial transformation,” said Odongo Solomon, CEO of Diacente Group. “Through blockchain integration, we will build transparent, inclusive, tech-enabled industrial ecosystems and value chains, attract alternative long-term capital, create jobs, and uplift our communities all while staying true to our environmental and social priorities.”



More importantly the partnership means Diacente Group will establish state-of-the-art green mineral processing and refining plants capable of handling up to 70% of Karamoja’s mineral output including gold, copper, lithium, limestone, and rare earths retaining billions of shillings within Uganda’s economy and creating thousands of skilled jobs Our vision is to transform Uganda’s mineral wealth into sustainable economic growth, ensuring that value stays in the country while promoting environmentally responsible industrial practices, says Odongo Solomon, CEO of Diacente Group.

Over 100,000 farmers and cooperatives across Africa will gain access to guaranteed markets through modern green agro-processing facilities in the Green Industrial and Special Economic Zone (GISEZ) by Diacente Group. This will reduce post-harvest losses by 40% and enable households to earn up to three times more per season from crops such as Cashew nuts, coffee, shea, macadamia, and sunflower, among others. “By empowering farmers with eco-friendly facilities and reliable markets, we are turning agriculture into a sustainable pathway for wealth and prosperity,” said Odongo Solomon, CEO of Diacente Group.

The project will create opportunities for over 5,000 local SMEs across logistics, construction, food production, and service supply chains, fostering entrepreneurship and driving inclusive green industrial growth within the Green Industrial and Special Economic Zone (GISEZ) by Diacente Group. The zone will also connect Uganda directly to a continental market of over 1.3 billion consumers, positioning the park as a regional export hub for value-added goods such as processed foods, refined minerals, green construction materials, and clean-energy technologies.

The project directly supports Uganda’s Vision 2040, the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). GISEZ has already been designated a national flagship under Uganda’s Karamoja Regional Development Plan (2025–2035). With over one million jobs projected and up to $10 billion in annual export potential, the initiative creates new pathways for investment, industrial scale, and economic resilience, all powered by a fully tokenized system of ownership, settlement, and trade.

About Global Settlement

Global Settlement ( globalsettlement.com ) pioneers blockchain infrastructure that powers secure, compliant, and interoperable digital asset ecosystems. Its proprietary GSX Protocol enables the seamless tokenization and management of real-world assets, bridging traditional and decentralized finance.

About Diacente Group

Diacente Group ( diacentegroup.com ) is a Ugandan company developing green industrial ecosystems and strategic management of industrial assets to drive socio-economic transformation in Africa. Through the Karamoja Green Industrial & Special Economic Zone, Diacente drives inclusive growth, infrastructure modernization, and industrial transformation aligned with Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

