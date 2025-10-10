Blazpay Sells Over 4.5 Million Tokens in Phase 1 Crypto Presale as XRP Nears $3 and Binance Coin (BNB) Hits $1,300

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blazpay has officially announced the launch of its Phase 1 presale, marking a major step in its multi-chain DeFi ecosystem rollout. The presale is now live at $0.006 per $BLAZ token, allowing investors to secure allocations before the price increases to $0.0075 in the next phase.





With more than $25,000 raised and 4.5 million BLAZ tokens sold, early traction has confirmed Blazpay’s growing appeal among investors searching for crypto coins to buy that offer real-world utility and next-generation DeFi access.

A New Entry in the Race for the 1000x Crypto Coins 2025

Blazpay’s launch comes at a time when investor focus has shifted toward new investment crypto presales that merge real utility with cross-chain interoperability.

The Blazpay ecosystem features:

Gamified Rewards and BlazAI integration for automated DeFi optimization



Multichain compatibility, allowing users to buy tokens with ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, BTC, SOL, MATIC, and TRON



Unified dashboard access for portfolio tracking and participation in decentralized finance (DeFi) products



Perpetual trading and AI-driven financial tools set it apart from other presale projects



This combination has placed Blazpay among the top 1000x crypto coins 2025 watchlists according to several early-stage investment analysts.





Market Context: XRP and BNB Strengthen as Investors Rotate into New Presales

The launch coincides with renewed market momentum in major altcoins like XRP and Binance Coin (BNB), both showing strong institutional traction.

XRP is currently trading at $2.88, with a market cap of $161.7 billion and 24-hour volume around $7.15 billion.

The SEC’s reclassification of XRP as a commodity and the pending XRP ETF approvals have boosted investor confidence. Analysts expect a potential move beyond $3, possibly triggering a rally toward $4 if momentum sustains.



The SEC’s reclassification of XRP as a commodity and the pending XRP ETF approvals have boosted investor confidence. Analysts expect a potential move beyond $3, possibly triggering a rally toward $4 if momentum sustains. BNB has reached $1,300, its new all-time high, making it the third-largest crypto by market capitalization. With strong DeFi adoption and institutional accumulation, projections show potential upside toward $1,500–$2,000 by the end of 2025.

The ongoing strength in established assets like XRP and BNB reflects a healthy environment for new investment crypto presales like Blazpay, as traders diversify from mature coins into emerging high-growth assets.

Blazpay: A Rising Star Among Crypto Coins to Buy in 2025

As early investors look for crypto coins to buy that combine scalability, innovation, and accessibility, Blazpay continues to stand out. Its real-world utility - powered by gamified rewards, AI integration, and a DeFi-first architecture - positions it among the best presale opportunities in crypto this quarter.

The $0.006 entry price in Phase 1 offers a potential upside similar to early rounds of leading DeFi tokens. With only 55 million tokens available in this phase and less than 10% already sold, demand is expected to accelerate as awareness grows.

Industry analysts are already ranking Blazpay alongside other best 1000x crypto coins 2025, particularly for its commitment to transparency, multichain expansion, and reward-driven ecosystem.

Projected Growth Scenarios of Entering at Phase 1

For investors actively scanning the market for high-upside presale crypto coins, Blazpay’s Phase 1 launch presents a structured opportunity to capture early-stage gains before mainstream attention arrives. Here’s what a $3,000 allocation could look like under realistic growth scenarios:

Entry Point: Phase 1 Presale

Presale Price: $0.006 per $BLAZ token



Investment Amount: $3,000



Tokens Acquired: 500,000 $BLAZ



1. Moderate 10x Growth Scenario

If Blazpay achieves $0.06 per token through later presale rounds or its initial exchange listing:

→ 500,000 × $0.06 = $30,000 USD portfolio value

2. High-Upside 20x Scenario

Should the project expand rapidly across multiple blockchains and DeFi integrations, and the token price reaches $0.12 per $BLAZ:

→ 500,000 × $0.12 = $60,000 USD portfolio value





Strategic Advantages of Early Positioning

Tiered Presale Pricing: Each phase introduces incremental price increases, rewarding early investors and reducing downside risk.



Utility-Driven Ecosystem: With BlazAI, multi-chain DeFi trading, and staking tools, Blazpay offers functional demand that underpins long-term value.



Historical ROI Trends: Early presale participants in utility-based crypto projects consistently outperform post-listing entrants, emphasizing the advantage of early exposure.



What’s Next for Blazpay?

Phase 1 is just the beginning. The roadmap outlines several major milestones:

Phase 2 presale with price increase to $0.0075 per token



Launch of BlazAI and NFT ecosystem



Blazpay DeFi app integration for yield optimization and portfolio tracking



Strategic exchange listings following presale completion



With its launch, Blazpay enters the spotlight as one of the crypto coins to buy this quarter for investors seeking exposure to next-generation blockchain projects and new investment crypto presales with long-term scalability.

Conclusion

Blazpay’s presale launch underscores the market’s appetite for innovative, utility-driven projects that go beyond hype. With real-world DeFi functionality, AI integration, and cross-chain support, it checks all the boxes for investors scouting the best presale opportunities in crypto and identifying the top 1000x crypto coins 2025 before they hit exchanges.

As Blazpay progresses through its presale phases, it’s quickly becoming one of the crypto coins to buy that may define the next big trend in decentralized finance.





About Blazpay

Blazpay is an AI-integrated decentralized finance platform built to simplify the way users and businesses interact with blockchain systems. Combining multi-chain access, AI-powered portfolio automation, and decentralized perpetual trading, Blazpay offers an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem designed for scalability and simplicity.

With 1.2 million community members, over 10 million transactions processed, and 100+ blockchain integrations, Blazpay is rapidly emerging as a next-generation DeFi solution positioned for long-term growth and adoption in 2025.

Join the Blazpay community:

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Alan Wright

Email: alan@blazpay.com

