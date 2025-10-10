Bitcoin and Solana Rally as MAGACOIN FINANCE Launches Final Presale Stage After Surpassing $16 Million Raised

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today announced the launch of its final presale stage following more than $16 million raised from over 15,000 investors worldwide.

The announcement coincides with renewed rallies in Bitcoin and Solana, both of which are fueling broader investor activity across altcoin presales heading into Q4 2025.





Presale Highlights

Funds raised: $16 million +



$16 million + Investors: 15,000 + participants



15,000 + participants Allocation sold: ≈ 80%



≈ 80% Launch price: $0.007 per token

The newly opened final stage will continue until full allocation is reached or until exchange listing preparations begin later this quarter.





Market Context

Bitcoin’s renewed strength above key support levels and Solana’s resurgence in DeFi and NFT activity have re-energized risk appetite in the crypto market. MAGACOIN FINANCE’s presale performance reflects this sentiment, with investor participation accelerating through each completed stage.





Community and Outlook

The project’s structured, scarcity-driven presale format and transparent audits have made it one of the most discussed Ethereum-based entrants of the year. With listings anticipated in early 2026, the final stage launch marks the last opportunity for early participation before MAGACOIN FINANCE transitions to public markets.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine strong community engagement with scalable blockchain utility. With over $16 million raised, verified audits, and a rapidly expanding investor base, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

Learn more:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Contact Details

PR Specialist: Rebecca Miles

Email: rebecca@magacoinfinance.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MAGACOIN FINANCE. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8b8be91-87ad-4421-9844-88897bdb4e02

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/886be8ba-01ae-44ed-ab07-0e28f184964e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96851aa0-2d9c-43fe-9a0f-51fbdfbb5b55