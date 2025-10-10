EPS Landscaping & Tree Service Addresses Water Restrictions with Advanced Lawn Sprinkler Systems

Pembroke Pines, Florida, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



EPS Landscaping & Tree Service LLC, a Pembroke Pines-based landscape and irrigation specialist, is helping South Florida property owners adapt to Broward County's year-round water restrictions that took effect October 1, 2025, through the installation of water-efficient irrigation systems designed to reduce consumption by up to 30 percent while maintaining healthy landscapes.

The implementation of stricter water management guidelines comes as Broward County continues its drought recovery efforts and emphasizes the need for weather-smart irrigation upgrades. The restrictions limit residential and commercial watering to specific days and times, making efficient sprinkler systems essential for maintaining attractive lawns while complying with conservation requirements.

"With these new water restrictions in place, property owners need irrigation solutions that maximize every drop while keeping their landscapes thriving," said Greg O'Connell, spokesperson for EPS Landscaping & Tree Service LLC. "Our advanced sprinkler systems incorporate rain sensors and zone-specific programming that can reduce water usage by up to 30 percent compared to traditional systems, helping homeowners save on utility costs while supporting regional conservation efforts."

EPS Landscaping's lawn sprinkler system services include comprehensive property surveys to determine optimal watering zones, installation of rain sensors to prevent unnecessary irrigation during wet periods, and strategic placement of sprinkler heads to eliminate overlap and waste. The company also provides diagnostic and repair services for existing systems experiencing blockages, leaks, or worn components that contribute to inefficient water use.

The timing of enhanced irrigation services aligns with South Florida's ongoing drought recovery phase, where sustainable water management has become increasingly critical. Modern sprinkler systems address common irrigation problems, including overwatering, underwatering, uneven coverage, and water runoff, all of which waste resources and can damage landscape investments.

Beyond new installations, the company offers upgrades to existing irrigation systems, incorporating smart technology and efficient components that adapt to weather conditions and seasonal changes. These improvements help property owners meet conservation goals while maintaining the curb appeal and property values that well-maintained landscapes provide.

"The transition to water-smart irrigation represents both an environmental responsibility and a practical investment for South Florida property owners," added O'Connell. "Modern systems pay for themselves through reduced water bills and healthier landscapes that require less maintenance and replacement over time."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cv-9jX0E5E4

EPS Landscaping & Tree Service LLC serves multiple communities throughout Broward County, including Coral Springs, Dania Beach, Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Pompano Beach, and Southwest Ranches. The company provides comprehensive landscape services encompassing irrigation installation and repair, landscape design and installation, tree trimming and care, lawn maintenance, fertilization, and pest control services. With a focus on sustainable landscape management, the company helps residential and commercial clients create and maintain attractive outdoor spaces that thrive within South Florida's unique climate conditions while adhering to local water conservation requirements.

###

For more information about EPS Landscaping & Tree Service LLC, contact the company here:



EPS Landscaping & Tree Service LLC

Greg O'Connell

(954) 980-9003

info@epslandscaping.net

EPS Landscaping & Tree Service

Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

https://epslandscaping.net