Louisiana Office of Tourism Launches Hot Sauce Trail

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Louisiana Office of Tourism is launching its new Louisiana Hot Sauce Trail. The trail features factory tours such as the iconic Tabasco on Avery Island, restaurants, and attractions offering unique takes on hot sauce. Featured stops on the trail can be found all over the state and will continue to expand with new locations.



"Louisiana's food is famous around the world, and for good reason," said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. "From gumbo and jambalaya to the hot sauces that kick everything up a notch, our flavors tell the story of who we are. We have featured Louisiana hot sauces in several promotional events around the world, and the response has been amazing as people learn more about the flavors that make our cuisine so unique. People can't get enough of that authentic Louisiana taste. The new Louisiana Hot Sauce Trail is a fun way for visitors to explore those flavors and experience a little more of what makes Louisiana such a special place."



The trail can be downloaded digitally on LouisianaHotSauceTrail.com. Users can check in at different stops along the trail to earn points they can redeem for prizes. The development of the new trail is part of the state's Year of Food campaign, showcasing Louisiana food as a top reason for traveling to the state.



To launch the trail, the Louisiana Office of Tourism is bringing extra heat to its National Gumbo Day celebrations. National Gumbo Day falls on Sunday, October 12, and over the coming weekend four different food trucks will be handing out samples of Louisiana gumbo as well as a special Louisiana Hot Sauce Trail bottle of hot sauce. Trucks will roll in Washington DC, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Santa Monica, CA. To learn more about the events, visit the Explore Louisiana National Gumbo Day webpage.



"This trail is a great new way to share every corner of Louisiana with visitors. From Panola Pepper in north Louisiana to the Abita Mystery House and New Orleans' Great American Alligator Museum there are a lot of fun opportunities to experience Louisiana's hot sauce culture," said Assistant Secretary of Tourism Doug Bourgeois.



To learn more about Louisiana's culinary scene, visit ExploreLouisiana.com and download your trail pass at LouisianaHotSauceTrail.com.

