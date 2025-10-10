WPP INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that WPP plc Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the WPP Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the WPP class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) common stock between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Marty v. WPP plc, No. 25-cv-08365 (S.D.N.Y.), the WPP class action lawsuit charges WPP and certain of WPP’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: WPP brands itself as a creative transformation company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services.

The WPP class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to WPP’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, according to the complaint, WPP’s optimistic reports of its potential to achieve new client bid wins and retain its existing clientele fell short of reality as WPP’s media arm was not equipped to compete effectively and had begun to lose market share to its competitors.

The WPP class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 9, 2025, WPP published a trading update for the first half of 2025, alerting investors that WPP had allegedly “seen a deterioration in performance as Q2 has progressed,” attributing the deterioration to both “continued macro uncertainty weighing on client spend and weaker net new business than originally anticipated,” at least in part due to “some distraction to the business” as a result of the continued restructuring of WPP Media a.k.a. GroupM. The complaint also alleges that in a same-day press release, WPP further announced that CEO, defendant Mark Read, “will retire from the Board and as CEO on 31 December 2025.” On this news, the price of WPP stock fell more than 18%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired WPP common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the WPP class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the WPP class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the WPP class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the WPP class action lawsuit.

