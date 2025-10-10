CZR Exchange Officially Listed on CoinMarketCap, Marking a New Era of Transparency and Global Reach

Valletta, Malta, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange, the next-generation cryptocurrency trading platform founded by Charlie Rothkopf, officially announced its listing on CoinMarketCap (CMC), one of the world’s most reputable sources for cryptocurrency market data, analytics, and rankings.



CZR Exchange

This milestone underscores CZR Exchange’s commitment to transparency, regulatory alignment, and innovation, positioning the platform as an emerging global player in the digital asset exchange landscape.

The CoinMarketCap listing marks a significant step in CZR Exchange’s expansion strategy, granting users and investors worldwide access to verified market information, including:

Real-time trading data : View accurate volume, liquidity, and pair performance;

: View accurate volume, liquidity, and pair performance; Transparent exchange metrics : Track CZR’s growth, rankings, and community trust scores;

: Track CZR’s growth, rankings, and community trust scores; Global accessibility: Connect with CZR Exchange’s ecosystem from any region.

“Transparency has always been at the heart of what we’re building,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO of CZR Exchange. “CoinMarketCap’s recognition is more than a listing — it’s validation of our mission to deliver fair, borderless access to digital assets.”

Built for Traders, Driven by Innovation

Designed for both retail and institutional traders, CZR Exchange delivers a high-performance trading experience through its instant settlement engine, multi-market integration, and intuitive dark-mode interface.

The platform supports trading across major digital assets including BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, and USDT pairs, and continues to evolve as part of a broader ecosystem that includes:

CZR Wallet: A secure, self-custody wallet seamlessly connected to the exchange;

A secure, self-custody wallet seamlessly connected to the exchange; CZR Card: A forthcoming crypto debit card for global, real-world spending;

A forthcoming crypto debit card for global, real-world spending; CZR Token Utility: Staking, rewards, and affiliate features set to launch in upcoming phases.

Expanding Global Footprint

With operations spanning Europe (Malta), Africa (Kenya and South Africa), and Latin America (Colombia), CZR Exchange is steadily expanding its international presence under CZR Holdings Ltd. (BVI).

The company’s long-term roadmap includes pursuing top-tier regulatory licenses, strengthening fiat on/off-ramp integrations, and developing regional liquidity networks to better serve emerging markets.

“Our listing on CoinMarketCap is a signal of trust and progress,” added Rothkopf. “As we expand globally, CZR will continue to build bridges between traditional finance and the decentralized economy.”

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

Media Contact

press@czrex.com

+1 (646) 555-0193

