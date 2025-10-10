Anoto Group AB enters secured convertible loan agreement totaling USD 2.4 million to support execution of business plan

Stockholm, Sweden, 10 October 2025 - Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or the “Company”), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ANOT), announces that it has entered into a secured convertible loan agreement in an aggregate principal amount of approximately USD 2.4 million with a group of investors including Achilles Capital AB, Mark Stolkin and Machroes Holdings Ltd. The financing will be used for general corporate purposes to support the execution of Anoto’s business plan.

Under the terms of the agreement, the loan will be disbursed in three tranches during October and November 2025. The loan bears interest at eight (8) per cent per annum and matures on 1 October 2027, unless converted earlier in accordance with the conversion terms described below. The Company may prepay the outstanding amount at any time prior to the final repayment date without penalty.

Each lender is entitled to convert its outstanding principal and accrued but unpaid interest into newly issued ordinary shares in Anoto at a fixed conversion price of SEK 0.06 per share, applying a fixed SEK/USD exchange rate of 9.46. In addition, all outstanding amounts will be mandatorily converted at the same conversion price upon the occurrence of a qualified equity financing of at least USD 3 million at a subscription price per share of at least SEK 0.12. Any conversion will be carried out in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act and is subject to requisite corporate resolutions, including, where required, shareholder approvals. If necessary to enable issuance at the conversion price, the Company may propose a reduction of the quota value of the share.

The loan is secured by a first ranking floating charge (business mortgage) over Anoto AB in the amount of SEK 20 million and by a share pledge over Anoto AB’s shares in KAIT Knowledge AI Holdings Pte. Ltd. The agreement also contains customary negative pledge and indebtedness restrictions. In connection with the transaction, certain portions of an existing April 2025 convertible investment and an August 2025 bridge loan have been set off against the new loan.

Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the board of Anoto Group AB (publ)

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

This information constitutes inside information as Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 10 October 2025 at 19:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto Group AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ANOT) is a publicly held Swedish technology company and the original inventor of the digital pen and dot pattern technology. Anoto develops intelligent pens, paper and software that seamlessly bridge handwritten input and the digital world. Its core business lines include ‘inq’ and ‘Livescribe’ retail products as well as enterprise workflow solutions. Anoto’s smartpens are used globally by students, professionals, and organizations to enhance productivity, creativity, and data capture. With a renewed focus on high-quality design, software innovation, and customer experience, Anoto is driving the next generation of digital writing.

