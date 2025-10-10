CZR Exchange Celebrates 25,000 Users at TOKEN2049 Singapore

Singapore, Singapore , Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange, a next-generation digital asset platform redefining how users interact with crypto, announced today that it has surpassed 25,000 registered users globally. The milestone coincided with a major reveal at TOKEN2049 Singapore, where Founder & CEO Charlie Rothkopf introduced the CZR Wallet and CZR Card — two flagship products designed to make crypto usable in everyday life.



Charlie Rothkopf

“We’re building the financial bridge between Web3 and the real world,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder & CEO of CZR Exchange. “Our users don’t just want to trade — they want to live in crypto. With the CZR Wallet and CZR Card, that vision becomes reality.”

The CZR Wallet is an all-in-one digital gateway that integrates exchange trading, self-custody, and global payments. Paired with the CZR Card, users can now spend crypto anywhere — instantly converting assets to fiat at the point of sale, both online and in-store.

Together, they represent a major step forward in CZR’s mission to connect traditional and decentralized finance, offering seamless utility and autonomy to users worldwide.

The Next Generation of Crypto Utility

Built around accessibility, security, and interoperability, the new CZR ecosystem introduces a comprehensive suite of features:

User-Controlled Security – Advanced encryption and full self-custody options;

– Advanced encryption and full self-custody options; CZR Card Payments – Instant crypto-to-fiat conversion for real-world spending;

– Instant crypto-to-fiat conversion for real-world spending; Seamless Connectivity – Unified access to exchange balances and external wallets;

– Unified access to exchange balances and external wallets; Multi-Chain Access – Manage assets across multiple blockchains.

“Reaching 25,000 users is more than a number — it’s proof that people are ready for crypto they can actually use,” Rothkopf added. “Our mission is to take CZR from a platform to an ecosystem — one that powers payments, rewards, and everyday life.”

A Milestone Fueled by Community

CZR’s rapid growth across Asia, Europe, and Latin America has been entirely organic, fueled by grassroots adoption and global partnerships. Known for its intuitive interface, regulatory transparency, and high-performance trading engine, CZR Exchange is setting a new benchmark for retail and institutional traders alike.

Following its TOKEN2049 announcement, CZR Exchange plans to expand CZR Wallet and Card access across new regions through partnerships with major payment providers and fintech firms. The company is also preparing to launch staking features, yield programs, and expanded $CZR token utilities to further enrich its growing ecosystem.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

