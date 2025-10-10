The Stephen Lackey Family of Companies Named Presenting Sponsor of the 2025 Las Vegas HBCU Classic

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stephen Lackey Family of Companies (SLFC) today announced its role as Presenting Sponsor of the inaugural 2025 Las Vegas HBCU Classic, which will feature Jackson State University vs. Grambling State University on Saturday, October 25, at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas HBCU Classic is a first-of-its-kind event in Nevada, created through a partnership between the Las Vegas Raiders, Legends Global, Russ Potts Productions, Inc., and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). The game will highlight the proud traditions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, while showcasing elite athletic competition at a world-class venue.

As part of its sponsorship, SLFC will donate more than 100 free game tickets to local youth-focused nonprofits, giving young people from the area the chance to experience the excitement of a major college football event. These tickets will be distributed through partnerships with grassroots organizations in Las Vegas, creating access and inspiration for the next generation of leaders.

“It is an honor for the Stephen Lackey Family of Companies to serve as presenting sponsor of the Las Vegas HBCU Classic,” said Stephen N. Lackey, Founder and Managing Partner of SLFC. “Our mission has always been to leverage business success to create meaningful community impact. This event allows us to invest in HBCU athletes, celebrate cultural heritage, and extend opportunities to young people who deserve to see themselves reflected in moments of excellence.”

Tickets and travel packages for the event are available at allegiantstadium.com/lvhbcuclassic. Follow @lvhbcuclassic on X and Instagram for ongoing updates.

About the Stephen Lackey Family of Companies

The Stephen Lackey Family of Companies is a multi-sector enterprise encompassing investment, hospitality, vending and concessions, and philanthropic initiatives. Guided by the motto “Doing Well & Doing Good,” SLFC leverages business growth to reinvest in communities. Its entities include:

Vival Capital Management – Managing more than $2 billion in global assets.

– Managing more than $2 billion in global assets. Evelyn Lackey Vending Company – Aviation-focused vending and concessions provider.

– Aviation-focused vending and concessions provider. South to Vegas Holding Company – Partner in hospitality and quick-service restaurant concepts in Nevada.

– Partner in hospitality and quick-service restaurant concepts in Nevada. Evelyn-Elaine Lackey Alive & Well Funds – More than $10 million donated to pediatric healthcare.

Collectively, SLFC exists to ensure stronger, healthier, and more resilient communities for generations to come.