Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a Luxury Home at 717 Lyon in Santa Ana, California

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to own a new home at its exclusive 717 Lyon community in Santa Ana, California. Only a few quick move-in homes remain in this highly sought-after Orange County gated community, including the exquisitely designed and fully furnished model home.

717 Lyon offers a desirable blend of luxury and convenience within a gated community of modern townhome-style condominiums. Featuring innovative three-story home designs with attached two-car garages, this community provides elevated living in a vibrant urban setting. With pricing from the upper $700,000s, home shoppers can enjoy spacious open-concept floor plans in the heart of Orange County.

The Lyon 3 model home, now available for sale, is exceptionally priced at $999,000 and includes an array of professionally designed finishes. This home is also fully furnished, providing the ultimate turnkey opportunity for home shoppers looking to move into a beautifully curated space.





"This is the last chance for home shoppers to call 717 Lyon home," said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. "With its central location, premium finishes, and stunning model home now available, this community offers unmatched convenience and luxury living in the heart of Orange County."

Situated just minutes from the vibrant Downtown Santa Ana Historic District, 717 Lyon residents enjoy access to local shops, restaurants, outdoor recreation, and world-class beaches. The community’s prime location also offers easy access to major highways, employment centers, and John Wayne Airport.

The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located at 717 South Lyon Street in Santa Ana, and is open daily. For more information, call 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

