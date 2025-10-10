CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS REMINDER: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Charter Communications Investors of the October 14th Deadline in the Filed Class Action Lawsuit

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Charter (CHTR) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Charter Communications, Inc. (“Charter” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Charter securities between July 26, 2024, and July 24, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 14, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

The Charter Communications class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the impact of the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program ("ACP") end was a material event Charter Communications was unable to manage or promptly move beyond; (ii) the ACP end was actually having a sustaining impact on Internet customer declines and revenue; (iii) neither was Charter Communications executing broader operations in a way that would compensate for, or overcome the impact, of the ACP ending; (iv) the Internet customer declines and broader failure of Charter Communications' execution strategy created much greater risks on business plans and earnings growth than reported; and (v) accordingly, Charter Communications had no reasonable basis to state it was successfully executing operations, managing causes of Internet customer declines, or providing overly optimistic statements about the long term trajectory of Charter Communications and EBITDA growth.



The Charter Communications class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 25, 2025 , Charter Communications announced second quarter 2025 financial results, reporting EBITDA of $5.7 billion , which suggested 0.5% growth, and a decrease in Internet customers of 117,000, which included the impact of approximately 50,000 disconnects related to the end of the ACP in the second quarter of 2024. On this news, the price of Charter Communications' stock fell more than 18%, according to the complaint.



