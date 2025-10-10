Veteran-Focused Financial Firm Eyes Digital Future as Annuity Sales Surge

Los Angeles, CA , Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As annuity sales are projected to surpass $400 billion annually by 2029, veteran-focused financial advisory firm Integrative Wealth Strategies is positioning itself at the forefront of this growth with a bold vision for a digital-first future. Under the leadership of founder Jordan Braunstein, the firm is expanding its offerings and outreach, leveraging AI, personalized planning, and education to meet the evolving needs of veterans, public employees, business owners, and emerging markets like college athletes navigating Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities.

Founded with a mission to simplify complex financial decisions, Integrative Wealth Strategies offers comprehensive services including retirement income planning, investment management, specialized insurance products, and educational coaching. The firm has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in helping clients secure long-term financial stability through tailored, integrative solutions.

“As financial uncertainty grows, so does the need for trustworthy, individualized guidance,” said Jordan Braunstein, founder and financial strategist. “Our goal is to demystify wealth planning and empower people to make informed, confident decisions—whether they’re veterans re-entering civilian life, public employees planning retirement, or student-athletes navigating newfound earnings.”

Looking ahead, the firm plans to launch a suite of new initiatives aimed at expanding its digital footprint and broadening its reach. This includes:

A podcast and live show, focused on financial literacy and real-life money strategies;





A national seminar series, targeting veterans and young professionals;





Customized financial programs for business owners and those involved in sports and entertainment, especially in the NIL space.





Braunstein’s approach is rooted in purpose-driven entrepreneurship. “Success isn’t just about building wealth—it’s about creating the freedom to invest in what matters most: family, relationships, and community,” he said. “Our business exists to help others find that same freedom.”

Collaborations are also underway with organizations that support military veterans transitioning to civilian life and student-athletes planning professional careers. These partnerships aim to deliver holistic, values-based financial guidance to underserved audiences.

Braunstein’s story is one of resilience and reinvention—shaped by personal setbacks and fueled by a commitment to helping others navigate life’s financial complexities with clarity and confidence.

With its unique blend of innovation, empathy, and deep expertise, Integrative Wealth Strategies is poised to redefine what it means to offer financial advice in a rapidly changing world—one individual, one family, and one future at a time.

