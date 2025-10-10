RTOERO awards $104,000 in grants to boost local projects

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community-building projects take many forms, but all help to contribute to a better quality of life. To add to that, RTOERO (soon to be Entente Education Canada) is supporting 26 local initiatives in Ontario and B.C. through its annual community grants campaign.

Since 1968, RTOERO has been a voice for education workers and retirees from early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary and any other capacity in education. Our mission is to advocate for a healthy active future as we age.

“Our members have always been deeply engaged in the places they call home. Through the grants program, they’re able to extend that spirit of service and ensure meaningful initiatives receive the support they need to thrive,” says John Cappelletti, chair of the board at RTOERO.

Each year, a committee of RTOERO members assesses the merits of each grant submission from among the organization’s 51 districts. Projects touch on everything from environmental sustainability, to healthy and accessible communities.

Since the inception of the community grants program 25 years ago, RTOERO has donated almost $2.2 million to more than 600 programs and projects.

The full list of the 2025 community grants:

District 3 Algoma: $4,000 to Bruce Mines Trailblazers to enhance and maintain the Bruce Mines Historic Trails, supporting recreation and local heritage.

District 5 Cochrane & Temiskaming: $4,000 to improve acoustics at Coeur du Village in Earlton, making community events more inclusive for seniors.

District 8 London Middlesex: $4,000 to help the Magic Yarn project provide whimsical wigs and hats for children facing cancer treatments.

District 9 Huron-Perth: $4,000 to help complete Benmiller Community Hall’s revitalization with an accessible playground and pathways.

District 10 Bruce Grey & Dufferin: $4,000 to help the Council on Aging Grey Bruce reach isolated seniors with key wellness and rights information.

District 11 Waterloo Region: $4,000 to the Women’s Crisis Centre to expand its high school program on healthy relationships, self-esteem and abuse prevention.

District 13 Hamilton-Wentworth & Haldimand: $4,000 to Good Shepherd Centres Hamilton to launch a recreation program that fosters connection for older adults.

District 14 Niagara: $4,000 to Start Me Up Niagara to expand its garden program, easing food insecurity for local families.

District 15 Halton: $4,000 to help the Royal Botanical Gardens’ Green Angels program expand free admissions for seniors.

District 18 Haliburton Kawartha Lakes: $4,000 to the Community Paramedic Program to expand in-home health care for seniors and adults with chronic conditions.

District 19 Hastings & Prince Edward: $4,000 to equip the community hub in Deloro’s new affordable housing complex.

District 21 Renfrew: $4,000 to support student-led projects across Renfrew County high schools that promote sustainability and environmental stewardship.

District 22 Etobicoke and York: $4,000 to help Walk Wellness for Seniors bring weekly guided walks, as well as community resources that promote active living and social connection.

District 23 North York: $4,000 to the Stronger Together project at Willowdale Lawn Bowling Club to offer seniors accessible equipment, coaching and social activities.

District 24 Scarborough & East York: $4,000 to BGC East Scarborough for their Happy Roots Community Garden, which helps local seniors stay active, cook and share fresh produce.

District 26 Kenora: $4,000 to Lake of the Woods District Hospital towards a specialized ERGO XR2 Radiology chair to make for better diagnostic imaging experiences.

District 27 Ottawa-Carleton: $4,000 to Voice of Our Seniors to create programs that fosters connection, wellness and cultural inclusion.

District 29 Lanark: $4,000 to Home Hospice North Lanark for compassionate and personalized end-of-life support.

District 30 Northumberland: $4,000 to Northumberland 89.7 FM to launch a six-part radio series for seniors called “In Our Time”.

District 31 Wellington: $4,000 to Brain Injury Association of Waterloo-Wellington to expand its Brain Connect technology program for seniors.

District 33 Chatham-Kent: $4,000 to Carlo’s Place to expand their Sunday breakfasts for those in need.

District 34 York Region: $4,000 to Switched On Seniors: The Art of Living Series for 10-week music, dance, painting and drama workshops.

District 37 Oxford: $4,000 to a partnership between Seniors in Food Crisis – Oxford County and the Tillsonburg Community Kitchen to help address food insecurity among local seniors.

District 39 Peel: $4,000 to Black Youth Empowerment Advocates of Peel, in collaboration with the United Achievers Club (UAC Peel), to launch computer training for seniors at Mahogany Place.

District 42 Mainland British Columbia: $4,000 to replace outdated audio equipment in the PAL Studio Theatre, part of PAL Vancouver’s social housing community.

District 45 EstaRiO: $4,000 to the Municipality of Casselman to enhance its Bird’s Eye View Park.



About RTOERO (soon to be Entente Education Canada)



RTOERO is a bilingual, trusted advocate for healthy, active aging, rooted in Canada’s education sector. With 87,000+ members in 51 districts, RTOERO manages a non-profit group health insurance program that covers more than 100,000 people nationwide. Membership is open to anyone working in or retired from any role in education in Canada, along with their immediate family members. In January 2026, RTOERO will become Entente Education Canada.

Guided by a belief in building a better future together, the organization harnesses the power of community to support individual well-being and advance societal progress.

