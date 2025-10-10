Global Protein Drugs Market to Reach $655.7 Billion by 2029

Boston, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand for targeted, biologic-based treatments continues to grow, protein drugs are transforming how pharmaceutical companies address chronic, genetic, and life-threatening diseases. From monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to peptide hormones and vaccines, global leaders such as AbbVie, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi are scaling next-generation platforms that deliver therapeutic precision, improved efficacy, and broader accessibility across healthcare systems.

According to the report, the increasing incidence of cancer, technological innovation in biologics production, and expanding biosimilar pipelines are reshaping the protein therapeutics landscape. The global market is expected to grow from $441.7 billion in 2024 to $655.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.2%. While North America continues to dominate the global market, Europe and Asia-Pacific are emerging as high-opportunity regions for protein drug manufacturing and regulatory innovation. Manufacturers must balance affordability, scale, and sustainability to maximize long-term growth.

Market Insights and Strategic Trends Shaping Growth

Protein drugs are moving beyond specialty treatment into mainstream medicine, supported by scalable manufacturing platforms such as cell culture, microbial fermentation, and chemical synthesis. These technologies enable cost-effective production of mAbs, peptide antibiotics, and therapeutic enzymes, driving both market accessibility and therapy customization. Companies are investing in flexible facilities and hybrid platforms to improve production timelines and accommodate varied drug classes.

(Chapter 2: Market Overview; Chapter 6: Market Segment Analysis)

Venture capital, licensing deals, and multinational co-development programs are accelerating innovation across the protein drug value chain. Notable alliances and IPOs are supporting the development of AI-assisted protein modeling, biosimilar launch strategies, and data-driven drug optimization platforms. The growing prevalence of fusion proteins, cytokines, and advanced vaccines is attracting diversified investment portfolios aimed at expanding into underserved therapeutic areas.

(Chapter 3: Market Dynamics; Chapter 5: Emerging Technologies)

Strategically, leading pharmaceutical companies are prioritizing portfolio diversification and regional expansion. Dual-track approaches involve both organic R&D and M&A activity, with increased focus on low-cost biosimilar production, automated biomanufacturing, and high-potency biologics. Regulatory clarity in emerging economies is enabling faster market entry, while patent cliffs in the U.S. and Europe are opening windows for biosimilar competition.

(Chapter 7: Competitive Intelligence; Chapter 6: Market Segment Analysis)

Technological innovation remains central, particularly around continuous manufacturing, protein stabilization, and targeted drug delivery systems. The adoption of platform-based biologics pipelines and the integration of digital twins in manufacturing are helping optimize yield, reduce variability, and lower costs. Simultaneously, cell-free expression systems and AI-designed proteins are emerging as next-gen solutions in discovery and formulation.

(Chapter 5: Emerging Technologies; Chapter 7: Competitive Intelligence)

Sustainability is becoming a key differentiator, with major firms embedding ESG goals into their biologics strategies. This includes transitioning to green bioprocessing, reducing energy consumption in fermentation, and improving packaging efficiency. ESG scores are now playing a role in procurement decisions, investment ratings, and competitive positioning in regulated markets, especially as global healthcare systems emphasize environmental accountability.

(Chapter 8: Sustainability in the Protein Drug Market: ESG Perspective)

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $409.2 billion Market size forecast $655.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.2% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Type, Manufacturing Technology, and Region Regions covered North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, India, China, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Market drivers Advances in manufacturing technologies.

Product launches.

Increasing incidence of cancer.

Licensing and collaboration agreements.

Increasing number of approvals for mAb drugs.

Additional Insights:

• The first FDA-approved recombinant protein drug was Humulin (insulin), approved in 1982, marking a major breakthrough in biotechnology.

• A comprehensive database known as THPdb tracks all approved peptide and protein therapeutics.

• Currently, the FDA has approved hundreds of therapeutic protein drugs, which include widely used treatments such as insulin, growth hormone, Erythropoietin, various mAbs, and interferons.

Market leaders include:

AbbVie Inc .

Amgen Inc .

AstraZeneca

Bayer Ag

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co .

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd .

Johnson & Johnson

Lilly

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc .

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc .

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Get your copy of the report directly from BCC Research.

To request more information or complete your purchase, connect with us at info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.