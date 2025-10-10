Plumas Bank Announces Year-End Retirement of Chief Credit Officer Jeff Moore; Kevin Kaiser Named Successor

QUINCY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bank , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plumas Bancorp, today announced that Jeff Moore, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, will retire at year-end. Since joining Plumas Bank in 2018, Moore has provided strong leadership and expertise, guiding the bank’s credit teams through pivotal advancements.

Moore’s banking career spans more than four decades. During his tenure at Plumas Bank, he and his team led the adoption of the Sageworks underwriting platform in the commercial lending process, introduced a Business Express product to expedite small business loan delivery across branches and lending teams, and implemented a financial management tool to modernize the loan tickler process. Under his leadership, the bank transformed its credit policy and strengthened lending capabilities, positioning Plumas Bank for continued growth and stability.

Upon Moore’s retirement, Kevin Kaiser, SVP/Credit Administrator, will assume the role of Chief Credit Officer. Kaiser joined Plumas Bank in 2014, bringing extensive commercial and agricultural lending experience along with deep knowledge of the bank’s markets. In his role as Credit Administrator since 2019, Kaiser worked closely with Moore and will provide steady leadership and continuity across the portfolio management, special assets, loan documentation, credit services, and loan servicing teams.

“Jeff’s leadership evolved every aspect of our credit function,” said Andy Ryback, President and Chief Executive Officer of Plumas Bank. “He brought clear standards, practical tools, and mentorship to our teams—improving quality, speed, and risk management at the same time. We are grateful for his contributions and the durable framework he leaves in place.” Ryback added, “With Kevin’s expertise and intimate knowledge of our markets, we are confident in a smooth transition that will uphold our high standards of credit discipline.”

About Plumas Bank

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally managed, full-service community bank headquartered in Quincy, California. The bank’s holding company, Plumas Bancorp, was formed in 2002 and entered the Nasdaq small cap market in 2005. Plumas Bancorp is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. Plumas Bank operates nineteen branches: seventeen located in the California counties of Butte, Lassen, Nevada, Modoc, Plumas, Placer, Shasta, Sutter and Tehama, and two branches located in Nevada in the counties of Washoe and Carson City. The bank also operates loan production offices in the California county of Placer and the Oregon county of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial services to consumers and businesses. It has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration with an SBA lending office serving seven western states. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, visit plumasbank.com .

Media Contact:

Stacy Kendall, MA

Senior Vice President Marketing & Community Impact

marketing@plumasbank.com

775-786-0907 x8915