Comcast Contributes $75,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley to Uplift the Youth of Santa Clara County

San Jose, California, United States, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The contribution towards programming that fosters digital opportunity was announced at the 2025 International Day of the Girl Celebration

Comcast announced a $75,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley (BGCSV) on Oct. 8. The funding will support a variety of after-school programs focused on technology and International Day of the Girl (IDG), an event organized by BGCSV and sponsored by Comcast.

International Day of the Girl is a globally recognized observance in October dedicated to championing the rights and empowerment of girls everywhere. To celebrate the occasion, the BGCSV hosted an event on Oct. 8 at San Jose State University, bringing together community leaders to help local youth build confidence, courage, and life skills for a brighter future.

“Comcast is proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley in their mission to empower the next generation,” said Zenia Zaveri, vice president of External Affairs for Comcast California. “By investing in after-school programs that expand access to technology and digital learning, we’re helping unlock new opportunities for youth across Santa Clara County. We’re especially proud to sponsor International Day of the Girl, which aligns with our commitment to empowering young people as they pursue their dreams in a connected, digital world.”

In the past two years, Comcast has contributed $150,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley, underscoring its commitment to programs that uplift and inspire youth throughout Santa Clara County. A big part of the contribution will support digital opportunities for students, such as robotics and coding. It will also strengthen the Lift Zone partnership at the Alum Rock Clubhouse where local youth access free high-speed internet, a vital resource for learning and digital skill development.

Founded in 1944, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley (BGCSV) has provided a safe place for youth to learn and grow at 45 locations in San Jose, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, and beyond. Their mission is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring adults.

“For many of our members, this is the first time they have seen someone who looks like them in a position of leadership, and the first time they feel truly seen, believed in, and emboldened to dream bigger,” said BGCSV Chief Development Officer Machelle Locsin. “Through inspiring conversations, hands-on workshops, and mentorship opportunities, we were able to show these young leaders the strength and power we have when we work together.”

Comcast’s commitment to communities goes beyond investing in the network and aims to increase economic mobility for local communities. That’s why Comcast created Internet Essentials, a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet and affordable computers. Additionally, over the past three years, Comcast has invested more than $130.5 million in cash and in-kind donations into California nonprofits focused on helping people build digital skills, expanding WiFi-connected Lift Zones and funding connectivity and Internet adoption programs.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley

Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley has been at the forefront of youth development in Santa Clara County for more than 80 years, providing innovative and effective afterschool and summer enrichment programs primarily for low income, at-risk Santa Clara County youth ages 4-18+ years. Our mission is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. To learn more about our programs and opportunities, visit www.bgclub.org or join our online community on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @BGClubSV.

