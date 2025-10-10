A Wake-Up Call for Parents, Doctors & Policy Makers, "An Inconvenient Study" shines a light on one of the most important questions of our time: Why Are So Many Of Our Kids Sick?

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2016, journalist Del Bigtree issued a challenge to the head of infectious disease at one of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world: conduct the most thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study that has ever been done. The expert took up the challenge and ran the study.

That unpublished study hasn’t seen the light of day... until now.

WHAT:

An Inconvenient Study is an ICAN and Del Bigtree Film. Through shocking hidden camera footage, expert interviews, and archival footage, the film challenges long-held assumptions about vaccine safety, chronic illness, and scientific transparency.

The film reveals an unpublished study of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children inside the Henry Ford Health System. The question is, why isn’t it published?

This could change everything…

WHY:

An Inconvenient Study details what amounts to arguably one of the most significant vaccine studies ever conducted — and asks the question: Why was this study never submitted for publication?

The film challenges the scientific establishment to consider whether systemic transparency issues exist and invites the public to see shocking data and never-before-seen hidden camera footage for themselves.

This research may change the conversation around vaccine safety forever.

WHEN:

Sunday, October 12, 2025

Screening: 11:00am PT

Panel to follow

VIP Reception

Red Carpet: 9:30am-11:00am

Media Arrivals: 9:00am

WHERE:

Malibu Film Festival

Directors Guild of America

7920 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA

-Free parking available in the garage.

TICKETS:

Get tickets at malibufilmfestival.com — use code ICAN for 10% off.

WHO: Red Carpet Guests:

-Del Bigtree, Executive Producer, CEO of ICAN and Host of

The HighWire; Producer of Vaxxed

-Jenny McCarthy – Celebrity, Judge The Masked Singer, Social Influencer

-Drea de Matteo – Actress- Sopranos, Podcast Host

-Jessica Sutta - Pussycat Dolls; vaccine-injured, React19

-Dr. Stuart Fishbein – Obstetrician, Former Host of

Birthing Instincts Podcast

-Esai Morales - Actor, Mission Impossible 6 & 7

-Dr. Andrew Wakefield- Gastroenterologist, Film Director - Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe, Protocol-7, & 1986: The Act

-Mike Cernovich - Filmmaker - Hoaxed, Independent Journalist, Influencer

-Jimmy Dore - Comedian, Host of The Jimmy Dore Show Podcast

-Amy Bohn – PERK (Protection of the Educational Rights of

Kids)

-Kelly Gallagher – Producer of Vaxxed: From Cover-up to

Catastrophe

-Kelly Slater - Professional Surfer, 11-time World Surf

League Champion

The post-film Q&A Panel will feature:

Del Bigtree, Executive Producer, CEO of ICAN, & Host of The

HighWire

Moderated by:

Jimmy Dore, Host of The Jimmy Dore Show

After the festival, watch the LIVE Digital Premiere online!

Digital Premiere:

5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET

WATCH LIVE for FREE at AnInconvenientStudy.com

WE WELCOME YOUR COVERAGE:

Interview Opportunities: Pre-Event & On-Site.

Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) and Executive Producer Del Bigtree announce the world premiere of the explosive new film:

An Inconvenient Study

About ICAN

Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transparency, accountability, and the defense of medical freedom and informed consent. ICAN supports scientific integrity through legal action, research, and investigative journalism. Learn more at ICANdecide.org .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25b8d8cb-b061-4dd4-8a01-6dc09cd96e16