Rick Ross and gamma. partner with Bitfortune.com





LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global hip-hop icon and entrepreneur Rick Ross is taking his empire to the next level, joining forces with Bitfortune.com, the next-generation online casino platform co-founded by crypto entrepreneur Jeff Hood. The partnership marks the latest extension of Bitfortune’s collaboration with gamma.

As part of the deal, Ross joins Bitfortune’s cap table as an owner and will serve as the company’s first Global Ambassador, a move that bridges culture, music, and technology in the fast-evolving world of iGaming.

“I’ve always believed in betting big on yourself and making moves that shape culture,” said Rick Ross. “Partnering with Bitfortune and Jeff Hood is bigger than business, it’s about pushing boundaries. I’m looking forward to bringing the biggest experiences in gaming and entertainment to the global stage.”

Jeff Hood, CEO and co-founder of Bitfortune.com, added: “Rick Ross is more than an artist—he’s a cultural force and a true entrepreneur. Having him on our cap table and representing Bitfortune as our first Global Ambassador is a major milestone as we expand our partnership with gamma. and grow Bitfortune into a global brand.”

Together with his team led by Breyon Prescott of gamma., Ross will spearhead creative campaigns, live experiences, and high-impact collaborations designed to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the iGaming industry.

About Bitfortune.com:

Co-founded by Jeff Hood, Bitfortune.com is a next-generation crypto casino redefining the intersection of entertainment, gaming, and technology. Through its partnership with gamma., Bitfortune empowers artists, brands, and IP owners to unlock new value in the digital gaming economy.

About Rick Ross:

Rick Ross is a Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist, entrepreneur, and cultural icon known for his influential role in music, business, and lifestyle branding. With a career spanning over two decades, Ross has released multiple platinum-selling albums, founded the successful Maybach Music Group, and built a diverse business empire that includes ventures in food & beverage, real estate, and automotive culture. A lifelong car enthusiast, he is also the creator of the annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show, held at his famed estate, The Promise Land, in Fayetteville, GA. His brand represents excellence, hustle, and the elevation of Black-owned entrepreneurship.

About gamma.:

Founded by CEO Larry Jackson and President Ike Youssef, gamma. is a modern media and technology company redefining how artist-entrepreneurs create, distribute, and monetize their work. With eight global offices and over 10,000 monthly releases powered by its Vydia platform, gamma. partners with leading talent including Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records, USHER and L.A. Reid’s mega, Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group, and rising stars like October London and Honestav. Other collaborations include projects with Sexyy Red, French Montana (Mac & Cheese 5), WILLOW (empathogen), Rich The Kid (Life’s A Gamble), Russ (Santiago), and the Color Purple soundtrack with Warner Bros. Pictures and WaterTower Music.

Media Contact:

Andrew Rossow

Media@bitfortune.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf9447e7-6672-4683-b76e-0b42a9bf550b