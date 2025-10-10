Summit Reforestation Invests in KiDrone to Accelerate Next-Generation Reforestation

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Reforestation and Forest Management Ltd. (“Summit”) has made a strategic equity investment in Ki Reforestation (“Ki”), a Toronto-based environmental technology company developing aerial seeding systems and seed science innovations to restore forests faster, safer, and at scale.

The partnership combines Summit’s four decades of tree-planting experience—with more than 750 million trees planted across Canada—and Ki’s drone-based seeding and proprietary seed encapsulation technology. Together, they aim to transform how post-wildfire and large-scale reforestation is done in remote or hazardous terrain.

“Canada faces one of the largest reforestation challenges in the world, and many areas in need of recovery are simply unreachable by crews on the ground,” said Trevor Grant, Founder and CEO of Ki. “By integrating Ki’s aerial delivery systems with Summit’s operational expertise, we can replant these landscapes at a fraction of today’s cost, with no safety risk to workers, and on a vastly greater scale.”

Ki’s technology has been in development for four years, focusing on proprietary seed encapsulation formulations that improve germination and survival rates. The new partnership with Summit provides the logistical and operational capacity to accelerate field testing and commercial rollout.

“This collaboration allows Summit to bring an entirely new service to market,” said Jason Krueger, CEO of Summit Reforestation. “By pairing cutting-edge technology with decades of planting know-how, we’re helping usher in the future of reforestation.”

Ki recently announced a separate operational partnership with Volatus Aerospace, expanding its capability to deliver precision aerial planting solutions across Canada. The company plans to be fully operational for the 2026 planting season.

About Ki

Ki Reforestation is an environmental innovation company developing aerial and automated reforestation technologies to restore ecosystems affected by wildfire and deforestation. Its systems combine drone-based deployment, seed encapsulation science, and data-driven optimization to make reforestation faster, scalable, and sustainable.

About Summit

Based in Smithers, BC, Summit Reforestation and Forest Management Ltd. is one of Canada’s most experienced reforestation companies, having planted more than 750 million trees since the 1980s. Summit provides large-scale silviculture and forest management services nationwide.

Media Contact:

Trevor Grant, Founder & CEO, Ki Reforestation

trevor@kidrone.org

www.kidrone.org