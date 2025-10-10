Contact Corporation to Announce Lightweight Telescopic Mast Trailer with On-Board Gensets at AUSA, Speeding Communications Network Deployment for the Department of War

WINCHESTER, Va., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contact Corporation (“Contact”), a leading manufacturer of lightweight composite telescopic antenna mast systems for highly mobile military and government communications needs, will introduce a new state-of-the-art Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) Trailer Pallet Mast System at AUSA, from October 10-13, 2025.

Unique among JLTV Trailer Pallet Systems, the Contact system features on-board power, which negates the need for a separate truck or trailer for a genset, thus improving mission success rates and protecting U.S. warfighters.

“Contact is excited to introduce another innovative rapid-deployable mast system for the Department of War,” said Gary Groah, Director of Business Development for Contact Corporation. “Contact’s mast system trailer pallet design expands the usable deck space of the JLTV Trailer by approximately 200% to accommodate its mast systems with two 10kW LiquidPiston gensets or any cargo needs for programs requiring additional space on a JLTV or JLTV Trailer.”

Contact’s JLTV Trailer Pallet Mast System will be powered by twin on-board ultra-compact 10kW generators from LiquidPiston, Inc. , a leading innovator in compact, efficient, heavy-fueled rotary combustion engine technologies and hybrid power systems. In addition, the JLTV Trailer Pallet will provide twice the deck space of a standard pallet.

Models of the JLTV Trailer Pallet System and 10kW genset will be on display during AUSA at Contact’s booth (6452 in Hall D/E). LiquidPiston is also exhibiting at AUSA on October 14 in the U.S. Army’s Innovator’s Corner (Kiosk 7).

The LiquidPiston 10kW genset, powered by the ultra-compact 25-horsepower, heavy-fueled XTS-210 X-Engine™, is less than one-third the size and weight of the currently deployed AMMPS 10kW genset and smaller than the 3kW MEP-831a.





Typical 30m/34m Mast Installation on Contact’s JLTV – Trailer Pallet System with twin LiquidPiston 10kW gensets

“We’re delighted to partner with companies like Contact and grateful to the U.S. Army, which made the introduction,” said Alec Shkolnik, co-founder and chief executive officer of LiquidPiston. “Together we are creating a rapidly deployable communications system that supports the DoW’s network modernization priority by providing operational energy to the warfighters who are constantly on the move in contested logistics environments.”

About Contact Corporation

Contact Corporation , a small business headquartered in Winchester, Va., is a systems integrator and North American reseller / distributor for Mastsystem Int’l Oy. Telescopic masts by Tim Price, Inc. dba Contact Corporation are composite mast systems for the military, U.S. Armed Forces, Canadian Armed Forces, and any Department of Defense agency.

Contact designs and integrates mast systems for tactical communications utilizing Contact's patented brackets, fully integrated trailer mast systems, power systems, and mast system products. Contact has been providing tactical mil-spec antenna masts and trailer systems to its customers since 1997.

About LiquidPiston

LiquidPiston, Inc , based in Bloomfield, Conn., is a leading developer of compact internal combustion engines and hybrid power solutions that scale efficiently and operate on fossil or renewable fuels. The company’s patented High Efficiency Hybrid Cycle™ and novel engine architecture support next-generation fuel-energy conversion for hybrid power systems used in uncrewed aerial systems, mobile power generation, and APU applications.

