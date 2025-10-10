CPTN Investor Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Securities Fraud Class Action Against Cepton, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or sold Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) common stock between July 29, 2024 and January 6, 2025. Prior to its merger with Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Cepton was an electronics company focused on the deployment of high performance, mass-market lidar technologies to deliver safety and autonomy across the Automotive and Smart Infrastructure markets.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Cepton, Inc. (CPTN) Misled Investors in Connection with the Company's Acquisition by Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

The complaint alleges that in December 2023, Koito announced a bid to acquire Cepton for $3.17 per share in cash in a going private transaction. The transaction closed on January 7, 2025.

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Cepton had received a credible third-party bid valuing Cepton at more than double the Koito Acquisition; (ii) Cepton's Board of Directors failed to meaningfully explore the foregoing offer and failed to disclose its terms when recommending that Cepton's shareholders approve the Koito acquisition; and (iii) as a result, Cepton's shareholders were deprived of the opportunity to meaningfully consider whether to accept or reject the Koito acquisition.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Cepton, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by December 8, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

