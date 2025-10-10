Hingham Savings Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

HINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ: HIFS), Hingham, Massachusetts announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Earnings
Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $17,295,000 or $7.93 per share basic and $7.85 per share diluted, as compared to $5,846,000 or $2.68 per share basic and $2.66 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the third quarter of 2025 was 15.15%, and the annualized return on average assets was 1.54%, as compared to 5.52% and 0.54% for the same period last year. Net income per share (diluted) for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 195.1% compared to the same period in 2024.
Core net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which represents net income excluding the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized, was $8,509,000 or $3.90 per share basic and $3.86 per share diluted, as compared to $3,163,000 or $1.45 per share basic and $1.44 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the third quarter of 2025 was 7.45% and the annualized core return on average assets was 0.76%, as compared to 2.99% and 0.29% for the same period last year. Core net income per share (diluted) for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 168.1% compared to the same period in 2024.
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $33,833,000 or $15.51 per share basic and $15.37 per share diluted, as compared to $16,816,000 or $7.73 per share basic and $7.67 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the first nine months of 2025 was 10.07%, and the annualized return on average assets was 1.01%, as compared to 5.35% and 0.52% for the same period in 2024. Net income per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2025 increased by 100.4% over the same period in 2024.
Core net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, which represents net income excluding the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized, was $22,087,000 or $10.13 per share basic and $10.03 per share diluted, as compared to $7,558,000 or $3.47 per share basic and $3.45 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the first nine months of 2025 was 6.57%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 0.66%, as compared to 2.41% and 0.23% for the same period in 2024. Core net income per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2025 increased by 190.7% over the same period in 2024.
See Page 10 for a reconciliation between Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) net income and Non-GAAP core net income. Under GAAP, gains and losses on equity securities, net of tax, realized and unrealized, are recognized in the Consolidated Statements of Income. In calculating core net income, the Bank did not make any adjustments other than those relating to the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized. In the first nine months of 2024, both net income and core net income were positively impacted by lower income tax expense driven by excess tax benefit associated with the exercise of stock options and the revision of state income tax estimates.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased to $4.531 billion at September 30, 2025, representing 2.2% annualized growth year-to-date and a 1.8% increase from September 30, 2024.
Net loans increased to $3.914 billion at September 30, 2025, representing 1.4% annualized growth year-to-date and a 1.3% increase from September 30, 2024. Origination activity was concentrated in the Boston and Washington D.C. markets and remained focused on stabilized multifamily commercial real estate, although it remained below the Bank’s expectations given market conditions.
Retail and commercial deposits were $1.991 billion at September 30, 2025, representing a 0.4% annualized decline year-to-date and a 0.7% increase from September 30, 2024. Non-interest-bearing deposits, included in retail and commercial deposits, were $432.7 million at September 30, 2025, representing 11.8% annualized growth year-to-date and 20.8% growth from September 30, 2024.
Growth in non-interest bearing deposits in the first nine months of 2025 and over the last year continued to reflect the Bank’s focus on developing and deepening deposit relationships with new and existing commercial and non-profit customers. The Bank continues to invest in its Specialized Deposit Group, actively recruiting for talented relationship managers in Boston, Washington, and San Francisco, particularly as respected competitors exit these markets or merge with larger regional banks.
The stability of the Bank’s balance sheet, as well as full and unlimited deposit insurance through the Bank’s participation in the Massachusetts Depositors Insurance Fund, continues to appeal to customers in times of uncertainty.
Wholesale funds, which includes Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings, brokered deposits, and Internet listing service time deposits, were $2.032 billion at September 30, 2025 representing 2.7% annualized growth year-to-date and 0.8% growth from September 30, 2024, as the Bank used these funds to fund balance sheet growth, and to a lesser extent, replace retail and commercial deposits in 2025. In the first nine months of 2025, the Bank continued to manage its wholesale funding mix to lower its cost of funds while taking advantage of the inverted yield curve at certain durations by adding lower rate longer term liabilities. Wholesale deposits, which include brokered and Internet listing service time deposits, were $505.4 million at September 30, 2025, representing a 2.8% annualized growth year-to-date and 4.4% growth from September 30, 2024. Borrowings from the FHLB totaled $1.526 billion at September 30, 2025, representing 2.6% annualized growth from December 31, 2024, and a 0.3% decline from September 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the Bank maintained an additional $843.3 million in immediately available borrowing capacity at the FHLB of Boston and the Federal Reserve Bank, in addition to $360.0 million in cash and cash equivalents.
Book value per share was $211.67 as of September 30, 2025, representing 9.2% annualized growth year-to-date and 9.4% growth from September 30, 2024. In addition to the increase in book value per share, the Bank declared $2.52 in dividends per share since September 30, 2024.
On September 24, 2025, the Bank declared a regular cash dividend of $0.63 per share. This dividend will be paid on November 12, 2025 to stockholders of record as of November 3, 2025. This will be the Bank’s 127th consecutive quarterly dividend.
The Bank has also generally declared special cash dividends in each of the last thirty years, typically in the fourth quarter, but did not declare a special dividend in 2023 or 2024. The Bank sets the level of the special dividend based on the Bank’s capital requirements and the prospective return on other capital allocation options, particularly the incremental return on capital from new loan originations and share repurchases. This may result in special dividends, if any, significantly above or below the regular quarterly dividend. All capital allocation options, including future regular and special dividends as well as share repurchases, will be considered by the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.
Operational Performance Metrics
The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased 8 basis points to 1.74%, as compared to 1.66% in the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This improvement was the result of a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, combined with an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities fell 5 basis points in the third quarter of 2025, as the Bank’s retail and commercial deposits continued to reprice at lower rates, and the Bank continued to take advantage of the inverted yield curve by adding lower rate FHLB advances and brokered deposits. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 4 basis points in the third quarter of 2025, driven primarily by a higher yield on loans, as the Bank continued to originate loans at higher rates and reprice existing loans. The net interest margin in the final month of the third quarter of 2025 was 1.77% annualized.
Key credit and operational metrics remained acceptable in the third quarter of 2025. At September 30, 2025, non-performing assets totaled 0.71% of total assets, compared to 0.03% at December 31, 2024 and 0.04% at September 30, 2024. Non-performing loans as a percentage of the total loan portfolio totaled 0.81% at September 30, 2025, compared to 0.04% at both December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024. The Bank did not record any charge-offs in the first nine months of 2025 or 2024. In the second quarter of 2025, the Bank placed a commercial real estate loan with an outstanding balance of $30.6 million on nonaccrual, after the borrower failed to make the full payment due at maturity. This loan is secured by an entitled development site for a significant multifamily development in Washington, D.C. and has an associated conditional guarantee from a large national homebuilder and an affordable housing developer. The Bank is working actively to identify a resolution that protects the Bank’s interests. The remaining non-performing assets and loans cited above were and are residential, owner-occupant loans.
As of September 30, 2025, the Bank only had the single above-mentioned non-performing commercial real estate loan, and no other commercial real estate delinquent loans. The Bank did not have any delinquent or non-performing commercial real estate loans as of December 31, 2024 or September 30, 2024. The Bank did not own any foreclosed property at September 30, 2025, December 31, 2024 or September 30, 2024.
The efficiency ratio, as defined on page 5 below, decreased to 38.26% for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to 41.17% in the prior quarter and 62.19% for the same period last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of average assets fell to 0.67% for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to 0.68% for both the prior quarter and for the same period last year. As the efficiency ratio can be significantly influenced by the level of net interest income, the Bank utilizes these paired figures together to assess its operational efficiency over time. During periods of significant net interest income volatility, the efficiency ratio in isolation may over or understate the underlying operational efficiency of the Bank. The Bank remains focused on reducing waste through an ongoing process of continuous improvement and standard work that supports operational leverage.
Chairman Robert H. Gaughen Jr. stated, “Returns on equity and assets in the first nine months of 2025 remained somewhat lower than our long-term performance expectations, although they continue to improve consistently over time, driven by sustained expansion in the net interest margin through asset repricing, falling funding costs, and growth in non-interest bearing deposits. Our operational leverage remains critical to generating satisfactory returns and we remain focused on rigorous cost control and continuous operational improvement. Although our equity investment returns are likely to remain volatile in any individual period, they contribute meaningfully to growth in book value per share over time.
We continue to focus on deploying capital organically via growth in the loan portfolio, funded by a mix of retail and commercial deposits and wholesale funds. We believe there are substantial opportunities for such growth in our existing markets and we are not satisfied with our performance over the last year on this measure.
While this period has been extraordinarily challenging, the Bank’s business model has been built to compound shareholder capital over the long-term. We remain focused on careful capital allocation, defensive underwriting and rigorous cost control - the building blocks for compounding shareholder capital through all stages of the economic cycle. These remain constant, regardless of the macroeconomic environment in which we operate.”
The Bank’s quarterly financial results are summarized in this earnings release, but shareholders are encouraged to read the Bank’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which is generally available several weeks after the earnings release. The Bank expects to file Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on or about November 5, 2025.
Incorporated in 1834, Hingham Institution for Savings is one of America’s oldest banks. The Bank maintains offices in Boston, Nantucket, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.
The Bank’s shares of common stock are listed and traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol HIFS.
|HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Selected Financial Ratios
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|Key Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets (1)
|0.54
|%
|1.54
|%
|0.52
|%
|1.01
|%
|Return on average equity (1)
|5.52
|15.15
|5.35
|10.07
|Core return on average assets (1) (5)
|0.29
|0.76
|0.23
|0.66
|Core return on average equity (1) (5)
|2.99
|7.45
|2.41
|6.57
|Interest rate spread (1) (2)
|0.34
|1.04
|0.24
|0.93
|Net interest margin (1) (3)
|1.07
|1.74
|0.96
|1.63
|Operating expenses to average assets (1)
|0.68
|0.67
|0.67
|0.67
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|62.19
|38.26
|68.76
|41.51
|Average equity to average assets
|9.82
|10.14
|9.65
|10.06
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|120.59
|123.12
|120.14
|122.78
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2025
|(Unaudited)
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Allowance for credit losses/total loans
|0.69
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.71
|%
|Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans
|1,662.35
|1,775.00
|87.32
|Non-performing loans/total loans
|0.04
|0.04
|0.81
|Non-performing loans/total assets
|0.04
|0.03
|0.71
|Non-performing assets/total assets
|0.04
|0.03
|0.71
|Share Related
|Book value per share
|$
|193.42
|$
|198.03
|$
|211.67
|Market value per share
|$
|243.31
|$
|254.14
|$
|263.78
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|2,180,250
|2,180,250
|2,181,250
(1) Annualized.
(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income, excluding the net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized.
(5) Non-GAAP measurements that represent return on average assets and return on average equity, excluding the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized.
|HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands, except share amounts)
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|7,147
|$
|4,183
|$
|6,809
|Federal Reserve and other short-term investments
|360,953
|347,647
|353,216
|Cash and cash equivalents
|368,100
|351,830
|360,025
|CRA investment
|9,040
|8,769
|9,012
|Other marketable equity securities
|88,604
|104,575
|125,098
|Securities, at fair value
|97,644
|113,344
|134,110
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
|6,493
|6,493
|6,494
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|62,812
|61,022
|63,117
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $26,980 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024 and $28,005 at September 30, 2025
|3,863,105
|3,873,662
|3,913,774
|Bank-owned life insurance
|13,899
|13,980
|14,236
|Premises and equipment, net
|16,565
|16,397
|16,005
|Accrued interest receivable
|8,395
|8,774
|8,856
|Other assets
|12,743
|12,269
|14,608
|Total assets
|$
|4,449,756
|$
|4,457,771
|$
|4,531,225
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|2,103,123
|$
|2,094,626
|$
|2,063,303
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|358,009
|397,469
|432,653
|Total deposits
|2,461,132
|2,492,095
|2,495,956
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,530,500
|1,497,000
|1,526,250
|Mortgagors’ escrow accounts
|14,589
|16,699
|16,817
|Accrued interest payable
|11,025
|8,244
|14,652
|Deferred income tax liability, net
|1,739
|3,787
|7,108
|Other liabilities
|9,069
|8,191
|8,737
|Total liabilities
|4,028,054
|4,026,016
|4,069,520
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, none issued
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,180,250 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024, and 2,181,250 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025
|2,180
|2,180
|2,181
|Additional paid-in capital
|15,519
|15,571
|15,821
|Undivided profits
|404,003
|414,004
|443,715
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|—
|—
|(12)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|421,702
|431,755
|461,705
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|4,449,756
|$
|4,457,771
|$
|4,531,225
|HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Consolidated Statements of Income
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans
|$
|45,035
|$
|47,672
|$
|132,820
|$
|139,645
|Debt securities
|93
|97
|225
|289
|Equity securities
|1,532
|1,401
|4,533
|4,217
|Federal Reserve and other short-term investments
|2,802
|3,739
|8,374
|9,866
|Total interest and dividend income
|49,462
|52,909
|145,952
|154,017
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|21,371
|17,663
|64,658
|54,125
|Federal Home Loan Bank
|16,610
|15,903
|50,361
|46,474
|Total interest expense
|37,981
|33,566
|115,019
|100,599
|Net interest income
|11,481
|19,343
|30,933
|53,418
|Provision for credit losses
|40
|275
|328
|1,025
|Net interest income, after provision for credit losses
|11,441
|19,068
|30,605
|52,393
|Other income:
|Customer service fees on deposits
|136
|132
|411
|406
|Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|94
|93
|257
|256
|Gain on equity securities, net
|3,442
|11,270
|11,876
|15,067
|Miscellaneous
|52
|64
|156
|186
|Total other income
|3,724
|11,559
|12,700
|15,915
|Operating expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,237
|4,501
|12,768
|13,360
|Occupancy and equipment
|408
|437
|1,233
|1,293
|Data processing
|793
|849
|2,286
|2,331
|Deposit insurance
|743
|698
|2,372
|2,230
|Foreclosure and related
|15
|39
|61
|63
|Marketing
|141
|109
|417
|467
|Other general and administrative
|978
|879
|2,699
|2,784
|Total operating expenses
|7,315
|7,512
|21,836
|22,528
|Income before income taxes
|7,850
|23,115
|21,469
|45,780
|Income tax provision
|2,004
|5,820
|4,653
|11,947
|Net income
|$
|5,846
|$
|17,295
|$
|16,816
|$
|33,833
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.63
|$
|1.89
|$
|1.89
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|2,180
|2,181
|2,177
|2,181
|Diluted
|2,197
|2,204
|2,192
|2,202
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|2.68
|$
|7.93
|$
|7.73
|$
|15.51
|Diluted
|$
|2.66
|$
|7.85
|$
|7.67
|$
|15.37
|HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Net Interest Income Analysis
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|Average
Balance
(9)
|Interest
|Yield/
Rate
(10)
|Average
Balance
(9)
|Interest
|Yield/
Rate
(10)
|Average
Balance
(9)
|Interest
|Yield/
Rate
(10)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Loans (1) (2)
|$
|3,915,967
|$
|45,035
|4.56
|%
|$
|3,952,477
|$
|46,752
|4.74
|%
|$
|3,946,966
|$
|47,672
|4.79
|%
|Securities (3) (4)
|122,715
|1,625
|5.25
|135,541
|1,462
|4.33
|139,154
|1,498
|4.27
|Short-term investments (5)
|207,446
|2,802
|5.36
|277,146
|3,072
|4.45
|336,213
|3,739
|4.41
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,246,128
|49,462
|4.62
|4,365,164
|51,286
|4.71
|4,422,333
|52,909
|4.75
|Other assets
|69,148
|78,230
|82,490
|Total assets
|$
|4,315,276
|$
|4,443,394
|$
|4,504,823
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity:
|`
|Interest-bearing deposits (6)
|$
|2,071,780
|21,371
|4.09
|%
|$
|2,102,662
|17,841
|3.40
|%
|$
|2,085,424
|17,663
|3.36
|%
|Borrowed funds
|1,449,491
|16,610
|4.55
|1,448,078
|15,406
|4.27
|1,506,359
|15,903
|4.19
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,521,271
|37,981
|4.28
|3,550,740
|33,247
|3.76
|3,591,783
|33,566
|3.71
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|355,768
|429,537
|437,977
|Other liabilities
|14,577
|16,378
|18,463
|Total liabilities
|3,891,616
|3,996,655
|4,048,223
|Stockholders’ equity
|423,660
|446,739
|456,600
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|4,315,276
|$
|4,443,394
|$
|4,504,823
|Net interest income
|$
|11,481
|$
|18,039
|$
|19,343
|Weighted average interest rate spread
|0.34
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.04
|%
|Net interest margin (7)
|1.07
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.74
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing
liabilities (8)
|120.59
|%
|122.94
|%
|123.12
|%
|(1
|)
|Before allowance for credit losses.
|(2
|)
|Includes non-accrual loans.
|(3
|)
|Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities.
|(4
|)
|Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock.
|(5
|)
|Includes cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank.
|(6
|)
|Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts.
|(7
|)
|Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|(8
|)
|Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities.
|(9
|)
|Average balances are calculated on a daily basis.
|(10
|)
|Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
|HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Net Interest Income Analysis
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2024
|2025
|Average
Balance
(9)
|Interest
|Yield/
Rate
(10)
|Average
Balance
(9)
|Interest
|Yield/
Rate
(10)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Loans (1) (2)
|$
|3,950,610
|$
|132,820
|4.48
|%
|$
|3,943,153
|$
|139,645
|4.72
|%
|Securities (3) (4)
|119,477
|4,758
|5.30
|135,154
|4,506
|4.44
|Short-term investments (5)
|206,029
|8,374
|5.41
|297,571
|9,866
|4.42
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,276,116
|145,952
|4.55
|4,375,878
|154,017
|4.69
|Other assets
|66,477
|79,989
|Total assets
|$
|4,342,593
|$
|4,455,867
|Interest-bearing deposits (6)
|$
|2,106,667
|64,658
|4.09
|%
|$
|2,109,589
|54,125
|3.42
|%
|Borrowed funds
|1,452,606
|50,361
|4.62
|1,454,455
|46,474
|4.26
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,559,273
|115,019
|4.30
|3,564,044
|100,599
|3.76
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|349,545
|427,219
|Other liabilities
|14,780
|16,449
|Total liabilities
|3,923,598
|4,007,712
|Stockholders’ equity
|418,995
|448,155
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|4,342,593
|$
|4,455,867
|Net interest income
|$
|30,933
|$
|53,418
|Weighted average interest rate spread
|0.24
|%
|0.93
|%
|Net interest margin (7)
|0.96
|%
|1.63
|%
|Average interest-earning assets
to average interest-bearing
liabilities (8)
|120.14
|%
|122.78
|%
|(1
|)
|Before allowance for credit losses.
|(2
|)
|Includes non-accrual loans.
|(3
|)
|Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities.
|(4
|)
|Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock.
|(5
|)
|Includes cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank.
|(6
|)
|Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts.
|(7
|)
|Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|(8
|)
|Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities.
|(9
|)
|Average balances are calculated on a daily basis.
|(10
|)
|Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
The Bank believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor’s proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Bank. Management uses these measures in its analysis of the Bank’s performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks.
The table below presents the reconciliation between net income and core net income, a non-GAAP measurement that represents net income excluding the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized.
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(In thousands, unaudited)
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|Non-GAAP reconciliation:
|Net income
|$
|5,846
|$
|17,295
|$
|16,816
|$
|33,833
|Gain on equity securities, net
|(3,442
|)
|(11,270
|)
|(11,876
|)
|(15,067
|)
|Income tax expense (1)
|759
|2,484
|2,618
|3,321
|Core net income
|$
|3,163
|$
|8,509
|$
|7,558
|$
|22,087
(1) The equity securities are held in a tax-advantaged subsidiary corporation. The income tax effect of the gain on equity securities, net, was calculated using the effective tax rate applicable to the subsidiary.
The table below presents the calculation of the efficiency ratio, a non-U.S. GAAP performance measure that management uses to assess operational efficiency, which represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income, excluding net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized.
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(In thousands, unaudited)
|2024
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|Non-U.S. GAAP efficiency ratio calculation:
|Operating expenses
|$
|7,315
|$
|7,546
|$
|7,512
|$
|21,836
|$
|22,528
|Net interest income
|$
|11,481
|$
|18,039
|$
|19,343
|$
|30,933
|$
|53,418
|Other income
|3,724
|2,807
|11,559
|12,700
|15,915
|Gain on equity securities, net
|(3,442
|)
|(2,516
|)
|(11,270
|)
|(11,876
|)
|(15,067
|)
|Total revenue
|$
|11,763
|$
|18,330
|$
|19,632
|$
|31,757
|$
|54,266
|Efficiency ratio
|62.19
|%
|41.17
|%
|38.26
|%
|68.76
|%
|41.51
|%
