Vera Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA) today announced that, on October 6, 2025, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Vera Therapeutics granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 135,100 shares of Class A common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) underlying 70,775 shares of Class A common stock to twenty-one (21) new employees under the Vera Therapeutics, Inc. 2024 Inducement Plan (Inducement Plan). The Compensation Committee approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option granted on October 6, 2025 has an exercise price per share equal to $30.94, Vera Therapeutics’ closing trading price on October 6, 2025. Each stock option will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Vera Therapeutics through the applicable vesting dates. Each of the RSU awards will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of November 20, 2025, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Vera Therapeutics through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

Vera Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics’ mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunological diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera Therapeutics’ lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B-cell Activating Factor (BAFF) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera Therapeutics is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera Therapeutics also holds an exclusive license agreement with Stanford University for a novel, next generation fusion protein targeting BAFF and APRIL, known as VT-109, with wide therapeutic potential across the spectrum of B cell mediated diseases. Vera Therapeutics is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus (BKV), a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. Vera Therapeutics retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept and MAU868. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com .

