Cerence Announces Equity Grant to Employee Under Inducement Plan Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (the “Company” or “Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced that, in connection with Raja Bose’s recent appointment as Vice President, Global Product Management, effective October 8, 2025, the Company granted Mr. Bose 63,397 time-based restricted stock units. The restricted stock units will vest in three equal installments on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date, in each case subject to Mr. Bose’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. These restricted stock units were granted as an inducement material to Mr. Bose entering into employment with the Company pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

