MRX ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Marex Group PLC Investors

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)—The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who acquired Marex Group PLC (“Marex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MRX) securities during the period of May 16, 2024 through August 5, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Marex investments, you have until December 8, 2025 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Follow the link below for more information:

What Happened?

On August 5, 2025, NINGI Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Marex “has engaged in a multi-year accounting scheme involving a web of opaque off-balance-sheet entities, fictitious intercompany transactions, and misleading disclosures to conceal significant losses, inflate profits, and mask its true risk exposure.” The report alleged, among other things, that the Company has “numerous multi-million-dollar discrepancies in intercompany receivables and loans across Marex’s sprawling network of 56+ entities.” The report identified examples, including “a $17 million receivable created out of thin air, a subsidiary whose reported profit was inflated by 150% in group filings before being liquidated, and an asset valued at $14.9 million that was sold to Robinhood for just $2.5 million weeks later, with no reported loss.” The report further alleged the Company concealed nearly $1 billion in off-balance-sheet derivatives exposure through a Luxembourg fund it both controls and trades with, and that it is using the fund to generate non-cash trading profits and inflate operating cash flow by misclassifying structured note issuance as income.

On this news, the price of Marex shares declined by $2.33 per share, or approximately 6.2%, from $37.64 per share on August 4, 2025 to close at $35.31 on August 5, 2025.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (1) the Company sold over-the-counter financial instruments to itself; (2) Marex had inconsistencies in its financial statements between its subsidiaries and related parties, including as to intercompany receivables and loans; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Marex’s financial statements could not be relied upon.

What Should I Do?

