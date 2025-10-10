AI Technology Group Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire AVM Biotechnology

RENO, Nev., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Technology Group Inc. (OTCID: AIPG) (the “Company”) announced that it has filed an amended Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and signed a definitive agreement dated July 31, 2025, to acquire AVM Biotechnology Inc. (“AVM”). Under the agreement, a newly formed subsidiary of Ai Technology Group will merge with AVM, and AVM will become a wholly owned subsidiary at closing, subject to customary closing conditions summarized in the filing. Following closing, the Company anticipates changing its corporate name and ticker symbol to align with the combined business, subject to regulatory approval.

About AVM Biotechnology

AVM Biotechnology is commercializing “AVM0703”, a fully developed small‑molecule drug, intended to fight all forms of cancer with a simple one‑hour outpatient infusion designed to re-activate the body’s Reserve Immune System, including bispecific gamma/delta TCR+ and invariant TCR+ T lymphocytes and Natural Killer T cells, which recognize and kill cancer and other abnormal cells in the body. AVM0703 also stimulates hematopoietic stem cell and mesenchymal stem cell production. It is room‑temperature stable with a 2-year shelf life, can be administered without the requirement of a comprehensive cancer center, and does not require cell engineering, radiation, or complex manufacturing. There have been no safety signals in 90 total subjects treated to date, even with repeat dosing out to 19 cycles. AVM0703 is a U.S. FDA investigational new drug application (IND) in Phase 2 human trials in relapsed/refractory non‑Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) patients and in individual patient INDs for other blood cancers and various solid tumors. From preclinical and clinical research, AVM0703 also has broad applications to autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes, and to infectious disease.

Program snapshot (to date): Ninety (90) patients have been treated across the Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, FDA Expanded Access and global Compassionate Use, with over 250 total infusions. In FDA Expanded Access and global Compassionate Use, specifically, 60 patients with 20 different types of solid tumors or blood cancers, or with GvHD (graft vs host disease) or non-healing wounds or autoimmune disease have been treated with repeat dosing of up to 19 infusions per patient and no cumulative toxicity observed. Expanded Access and Compassionate Use provides real‑world data in heterogenous patient populations and better prediction of how a drug will work in real-life use.

AVM is led by Dr. Theresa Deisher, a stem‑cell and immunology expert with 30+ years in drug development R&D at companies such as Genentech, Amgen, and Immunex. She is an inventor on more than 47+ patents and earned her PhD in Molecular and Cellular Physiology from Stanford University. AVM maintains a global patent portfolio with coverage extending into the 2040’s.

Financing

The Company is conducting a private financing of at least $14 million at $2.50 per share to support AVM’s clinical development and working capital. No general solicitation is intended, and participation is limited to eligible investors under applicable exemptions.

About AI Technology Group Inc.

AI Technology Group is a Nevada corporation and smaller reporting company. Upon effectiveness of its Form 10, the Company will become subject to ongoing SEC reporting requirements.

Contact

Investor inquiries (AVM): investor@avmbio.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Legal Notices

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the proposed acquisition of AVM Biotechnology Inc. (including the structure, timing and likelihood of closing); anticipated financing transactions (including the private financing of at least $14 million at $2.50 per share or share equivalent and any future tranches); regulatory interactions and approvals; clinical development plans, timing, enrollment, data read‑outs and potential outcomes for AVM0703; manufacturing, supply, intellectual property, commercialization, market opportunity, integration and other future events or performance. Forward‑looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, among others: risks that the acquisition may not close on the expected terms or timing, or at all; failure to satisfy closing conditions, obtain required approvals, or successfully integrate AVM; the ability to raise capital on acceptable terms (including the referenced private financing) and potential dilution; dependence on third parties for manufacturing, supply, and clinical operations; the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of investigational product candidates, the initiation, design, timing, enrollment and completion of clinical trials, and the availability, timing and outcomes of regulatory interactions and decisions (including by the U.S. FDA and other authorities); protection, validity and enforcement of intellectual property and freedom‑to‑operate; changes in laws and regulations; competition; reimbursement and market acceptance; macroeconomic, geopolitical and industry conditions; litigation and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Expanded/Compassionate Access observations described herein are real‑world, uncontrolled observations and are not a substitute for randomized clinical trials; individual results vary.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward‑looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company or AVM, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any securities offering, if made, will be conducted in private transactions to eligible investors in reliance on exemptions from registration, and only by means of definitive offering documents that describe the terms and risks of the investment in full.

The foregoing is provided for general informational purposes and is not legal advice. Please consult counsel for applicability to your specific facts and jurisdictions.