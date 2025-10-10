ATYR Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Securities Fraud Class Action Against aTyr Pharma, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATYR) common stock between January 16, 2025 and September 12, 2025. aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (ATYR) Mislead Investors Regarding the Efficacy of its Drug Candidate

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning aTyr's Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of intravenous Efzofitimod in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis (EFZO-FIT). Defendants’ statements included, among other things, aTyr’s top executives’ confidence in the forced taper approach of the Company’s study design. Defendants allegedly made these statements while concealing the drug's capability to allow a patient to completely taper their steroid usage.

Plaintiff alleges that on September 15, 2025, aTyr hosted an investor call announcing that the EFZO-FIT study did not meet its primary endpoint. In pertinent part, defendants announced that the study did not meet the primary endpoint in change from baseline in mean daily OSC dose at week 48. Additionally, aTyr announced that the Company’s next step was to engage with the FDA to determine a path forward, given the disappointing topline results. On this news, the price of aTyr's common stock declined from a closing price of $6.03 per share on September 12, 2025, to $1.02 per share on September 15, 2025, an 83.2% decline in a single day.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against aTyr Pharma, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by December 8, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

