Banco Itaú Chile Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) announced today that it will release its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, before the market opens in Santiago, on October 30, 2025.

On Monday, November 10, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. Santiago time (10:00 A.M. ET), the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The call will be hosted by André Gailey, CEO; Emiliano Muratore, CFO; and Andrés Perez, Chief Economist.

The quiet period starts on October 16.

Webinar Details:

Online registration:

https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JOC_wq1mRnWQZfoKA_x4ZA

All participants must pre-register using this link to join the webinar. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call.

Q&A session:

The Q&A session will be available for participants through the webinar, where attendees will be allowed to present their questions – we will answer selected questions verbally.

