Powering the Future: Hinen Showcases Full Residential Energy Storage Lineup at All-Energy Australia 2025





SYDNEY, Oct. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All-Energy Australia 2025, the largest and most influential clean energy exhibition in the Southern Hemisphere, will take place on October 29–30 at the Melbourne Exhibition & Convention Centre. The event gathers hundreds of companies and tens of thousands of professionals from across the global clean energy sector.

Hinen will showcase its latest range of residential energy storage systems at Booth PP101, highlighting a full portfolio of inverter and battery solutions designed for Australian homes. With an extensive network of local distributors — including Powow and Sol Distribution — Hinen continues to expand its presence across Australia, delivering smarter and more reliable energy solutions to local households.

This year’s exhibition will focus on a full lineup of single-phase and three-phase hybrid all-in-one residential energy storage systems (RESS), covering multiple capacity options to meet diverse household needs — with the A Series H10S (8–10kW Single-phase Hybrid All-in-one RESS) as the key highlight of the show, redefining home energy management.

Highlight Product: A Series H10S — Redefining Home Energy Management

At the exhibition, Hinen will present the A10000S + B8900M-HA configuration from the A Series H10S, designed to set a new benchmark for home energy storage. Key advantages include:

Seamless Backup Power: Less than 10 milliseconds switching time, ensuring uninterrupted household operation.

Whole-Home Load Support: Up to 15kW off-grid output power, enabling comprehensive coverage for residential energy needs.

High Flexibility: Supports up to six units in parallel, with expandable capacity to adapt to diverse home scenarios.

Smart Energy Management: Built-in dry contact technology enables intelligent load scheduling and automatic generator control.

Superior Efficiency: Achieves up to 97.5% system efficiency and supports up to 200% PV oversizing for higher yields.

Fast & Simple Installation: Stackable, plug-and-play design significantly reduces installation time and labor costs.





Visit Booth PP101 and Enjoy Our Party

Hinen warmly invites attendees to visit Booth PP101 for live demonstrations, in-depth technical discussions, and networking. A special party with drinks will also be hosted during the exhibition, providing a unique opportunity to connect with industry peers.

Ranked as a Top 5 Battery Manufacturer in Australia for 2025 by SunWiz, Hinen continues to strengthen its leadership in residential energy storage. “Achieving a Top 5 ranking in a market as competitive as Australia reflects both strong product-market fit and trust from installers and retailers,” said Steve, Hinen’s Vice Chairman. “As battery adoption accelerates, our focus remains on delivering reliable, expandable, and intelligent home energy storage that meets the needs of Australian households today and tomorrow.”

Contact:

Nikita

nikita@hinen.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66c564a7-a0e6-4338-9cbb-a4cff2237a91