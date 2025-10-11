Open Dialogue Project Launches 2026 International Essay Contest on Global Development

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, Oct. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Open Dialogue international platform announced Tuesday the launch of its 2026 International Essay Contest, co-hosted by the Russia National Centre, inviting young professionals and thought leaders worldwide to submit proposals addressing global economic challenges and opportunities for sustainable development.





Young Professionals Worldwide Invited to Submit Visions for Economic and Social Transformation

The initiative was unveiled by Maxim Oreshkin, program director and economic development adviser, during the "Inventing the Future" international symposium held in Moscow this week. The contest builds on the success of the project's inaugural competition, which attracted 696 essays written in 16 languages from participants representing 102 countries.

"We are launching the second International Essay Contest to engage young, energetic authors from diverse professions and cultures," Oreshkin said during his keynote address at the symposium. "We seek innovative visions for the future - the future of the individual, society, economies, and our entire planet."

The Open Dialogue project, established as an independent international platform for cross-cultural exchange and economic discourse, aims to facilitate meaningful conversations between emerging leaders and established experts on pressing global issues. Contest organizers emphasized that selected proposals will be compiled into a comprehensive report for review by international economic development panels and think tanks.

The contest's first edition demonstrated significant global engagement, with submissions exploring themes ranging from sustainable urban development to digital transformation in emerging markets. According to program statistics, the initial competition resulted in 100 finalists being selected for an international forum in Moscow, where they presented their concepts to industry leaders, academics, and policy advisers.

"The diversity of perspectives we received - from technology entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley to social innovators in Sub-Saharan Africa - highlighted the universal nature of the challenges we face and the creative solutions emerging from different corners of the world," said Anna Petrova, the contest's international coordinator.

The 2026 contest expands on previous themes while introducing new categories focused on artificial intelligence ethics, climate adaptation strategies, and inclusive economic models. Participants can submit essays in their native languages, with translations provided by the organizing committee to ensure broader accessibility and evaluation fairness.

The initiative connects with a broader domestic program called "Dreams of the Future," which engaged 4,000 young professionals across Russia through creative video submissions. That program required participants to envision future scenarios beginning with the phrase "We want to create a future in which..." while incorporating references to science fiction literature curated by cultural institutions.

Educational partnerships have been established with universities in Europe, Asia, and the Americas to promote participation and provide academic support for contestants. The Open Dialogue platform has also launched dedicated social media channels and online resources, including webinars and mentorship programs, to support participants throughout the submission process.

Contest submissions will be evaluated by an international jury comprising economists, social scientists, technology experts, and sustainability specialists. The evaluation criteria include innovation, feasibility, potential global impact, and alignment with sustainable development objectives.

Winners will receive opportunities for international internships, research grants, and participation in global economic forums. The top 100 finalists will be invited to Moscow for a week-long summit featuring workshops, networking sessions, and presentations to international organizations.

The Open Dialogue project represents part of a growing trend of international platforms seeking to engage younger generations in addressing global challenges through collaborative approaches. Similar initiatives have emerged in recent years, including the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Community and various United Nations youth engagement programs.

Oreshkin noted that the most promising proposals would receive support for pilot implementation through partnerships with development organizations and private sector sponsors. "We're not just collecting ideas - we're building pathways to turn visionary concepts into tangible solutions," he stated.

The contest accepts submissions through March 31, 2026, with preliminary results announced in May. Final presentations and awards ceremony are scheduled for October 2026 in Moscow, coinciding with an international economic development conference.

Registration and submission guidelines are available in multiple languages on the Open Dialogue platform's website. Organizers confirmed that all broadcasts and recordings of related events, including preparatory webinars and the final ceremony, will be available through the project's social networks and digital channels.

The initiative has garnered support from international academic institutions, youth organizations, and economic development agencies seeking fresh perspectives on persistent global challenges.

