Cryptomesh Secures $2.5 Million in Series A Funding to Transform DeFi Staking; Total Value Locked Reaches $150M

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptomesh, a leader in decentralized finance (DeFi) staking, has successfully raised $2.5 million in a Series A funding round. While the investors remain undisclosed, this significant funding demonstrates growing confidence in Cryptomesh’s ability to revolutionize the staking ecosystem. With cutting-edge technology, multi-chain compatibility, and a user-centric design, Cryptomesh is rapidly becoming the preferred platform for secure and flexible staking solutions worldwide.

Innovating DeFi Staking

At the core of Cryptomesh’s success lies its advanced multi-chain staking platform, which supports over 10 major blockchain networks, including Ethereum (ETH), Aptos (APT), and Optimism (OP). By offering a diverse range of staking options, Cryptomesh enables users to maximize returns while effectively managing risks, making it an ideal platform for both novice and experienced investors.

The platform continually evolves, introducing intuitive features that simplify staking for both retail and institutional participants. With a strong roadmap focused on innovation and user satisfaction, Cryptomesh is shaping the future of DeFi staking.

A Vision for the Future

As a pioneer in DeFi, Cryptomesh envisions a future where staking is secure, accessible, and highly rewarding for everyone. By addressing user challenges and streamlining complex processes, Cryptomesh positions itself as a transformative force in the industry. Its unwavering commitment to innovation ensures it remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving DeFi landscape.

Prioritizing Security: Bug Bounty Program

Cryptomesh has launched a Bug Bounty Program with rewards of up to $100,000 for identifying platform vulnerabilities. This initiative promotes collaboration with global developers and security specialists, ensuring the platform maintains the highest levels of security and reliability. By prioritizing user asset safety, Cryptomesh builds trust and sets a benchmark for security in the DeFi ecosystem.

Scaling Globally and Redefining Standards

With $2.5 million in Series A funding, Cryptomesh aims to expand its global presence, strengthen its position in key markets, and grow its diverse and engaged user base. The funding will enable infrastructure upgrades, the introduction of innovative features, and scaling efforts to meet the increasing demands of DeFi users worldwide.

By focusing on scalability, technology-driven innovation, and user empowerment, Cryptomesh is redefining the standards for DeFi staking. Its dedication to delivering secure, high-performance, and user-friendly solutions solidifies its role as a leader in decentralized finance.

About Cryptomesh

Cryptomesh is a decentralized finance (DeFi) staking platform designed to enhance and simplify the staking experience. Supporting over 10 major blockchain networks, Cryptomesh offers secure, flexible, and high-yield staking opportunities. With a strong emphasis on innovation, security, and user satisfaction, Cryptomesh is setting new benchmarks for DeFi staking and transforming the industry.

Explore Cryptomesh’s platform at: cryptomesh.io

